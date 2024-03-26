Salma Hayek in 5 Unforgettable Roles, From Frida to A Night in Hell

At 57, Salma Hayek, the motherly and charismatic lead of Marvel movies Eternal , which airs this Monday March 25, 2024 on TMC, continues to fascinate and captivate the big and small screens. Recently she was seen in a sexy avatar Magic Mike: Last Dance Released on VOD in 2023 and season 6 of the series Black Mirror, available on Netflix. A chance to look back at five key roles of this provocative actress whose strong personality imbues all her performances with an extra layer of soul.

1. Salma Hayek as a demon dancer in A Night in Hell (1996) by Robert Rodriguez In this cult horror film by Robert Rodriguez, Salma Hayek Santanico is Pandemonium, an evil dancer who works at the Mexican trucker bar TT Twister. In lustful hip swings in the company of pythons, she seduces Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney, her sensuality giving way to insane cruelty when she reveals herself as a thirsty vampire. A Latina and cynic version of Eve’s myth, the actress imprints with this scene, which was an ordeal for her to shoot, a film with a poisonous aura that haunts the mind long after watching this white and delirious film. The pairing between Robert Rodriguez and Salma Hayek spawned another anthology exhibition. We remember, not without emotion, the artist’s sunny sensuality in the Wild West Desperado (1995) and its robustness in attractiveness Bellboy service (1995).

2. Salma Hayek as a stripper in Dogma (1999) by Kevin Smith In this offbeat and controversial fantasy comedy, his treatment of Catholicism earned him the ire of the American Catholic League.Salma Hayek plays Serendipity, a former muse turned stripper. Here she showcases her versatility and her comic talent amidst a frenzied group of Earth-trapped angels, sex-obsessed prophets and other crazy creatures. In addition to the presence of the Mexican actress, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Rock, Alan Rickman and Alanis in addition to the presence of singers, this strange film has become the subject of a true cult benefit thanks to a 5-star cast. Morissette.

3. Salma Hayek as the legendary painter in Julie Taymor’s Frida (2002) with FridaA successful biopic on Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Salma Hayek Plays the role of his life. We feel that there are deep links between the fierce and passionate personality of the actress, who fought in her career to play something other than a Latin bombshell and impose her vision, and the artist, who faced the full force of life’s mess. A serious bus accident and a debilitating illness make it a job that takes courage. “Nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role, Salma Hayek doesn’t play Frida Kahlo. She is Frida Kahlo.

4. Salma Hayek as a lovelorn waitress in Ask the Dust (2006) by Robert Towne This adaptation of author John Fante’s masterpiece does not live up to the book, but in its appearance Salma Hayek Along with Colin Farrell and Donald Sutherland gives it a special charm. The actress portrays Camila Lopez, a Mexican waitress living in California. Later dreams of marrying a rich American, during the Great Depression, to change social class. But she will fall in love with Arturo Bandini, a troubled and broken writer with whom she will experience a thrilling passion between tragedy and eroticism.

