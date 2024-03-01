Information on the bonus of the video version of Poor Jeeves

Five years later favorite, Emma Stone Met the director Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor creatures. A critical and public success (over $100 million at the box office), the film caused a sensation during awards season and was nominated nine times for the Oscars, including Best Picture. Seven years later La la land, Emma Stone May win the second Oscar of her career as Best Actress. While waiting for the ceremony on March 10, Searchlight Pictures The first information on the video edition of the film reveals information including the bonuses it will offer.

Find bonus content from Oscar-nominated Poor Jeeves

In the USA, Poor creatures It is available for digital purchase from February 27 ahead of its release HULU on Blu-ray/DVD on March 7 and March 12, two days after the Oscars. No information about the French date yet.

Video version of Poor creatures Plus there will be hours of bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the fictional film Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos And the rest of the cast and crew. In addition to intimate tours of the film’s many intricate sets, there’s also another featurette on costume creation, makeup and focus that you can watch below.

Finally, you’ll see three cut scenes from the original version titled “Brothel’s Doctor”, “Alfino’s Chapter” and “Bella’s Notebook” in the Blu-ray.

Poor creatures tells the incredible story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) and its phenomenal evolution. Bella is the brilliant and unconventional Dr. Godwin Baxter (William Defoe). Under his protection, he is eager to learn. Eager to discover a world she knows nothing about, she runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a skilled and profligate lawyer, and embarks on a dizzying odyssey across continents. Invulnerable to the prejudices of his time, Bella is determined not to give in to the principles of equality and emancipation.

The film of Yorgos Lanthimos is carried by Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Rami Youssef, Margaret Qualey, Jarrod Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter And William Defoe.

