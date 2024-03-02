Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are reunited by Benny Safdie

The Jungle Cruise duo can’t wait for a Disney sequel to team up again: They should star in this MMA film for A24 first.

Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson Found wonderfully on the sets of Jungle Cruise, an adventure film based on a Disney park attraction, released in theaters in 2021. So much so that they don’t plan to wait for the sequel to start teaming up again!

Earlier in the year, we learned that the actress had approved the former wrestler Meet Benny SafdieOne of its gaming partnersOppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan. In the process, The Rock signed on to direct his film The smashing machineco-creator of good time And Uncut James Plans to shoot for A24 soon. He will play the role of real-life MMA champion Mark Kerr.

After revealing that nothing could have been done without Emily Blunt’s support, Diversity Now clarifies that the latter is joining the cast of the indie-drama project to play Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. “A woman struggling to find her place in Mark’s chaotic and contradictory world”The summary mentions, which also emphasizes the dramatic aspect of this athlete’s career, “Who fought addictions, thirst for victory, complicated romantic or friendly relationships in the heart of the 2000s.”

How Emily Blunt Saved Dwayne Johnson and Benny Safdie’s A24 Movie

Dwayne Johnson will also co-produce through his company Seven Bucks Productions, and has already expressed his desire to focus on this strong role, a change from his usual action films: “I am at a point in my career where I want to push myself. (…) I want more. I want more humanity. (…) I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle (and) pain.“It declares.”Let me be clear, I am not leaving mainstream films. I love making them and they have tremendous value and importance. But there is a time and place for these films.”

Benny Safdie drew inspiration for the as yet undated project from a documentary released in 2002. The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr.

