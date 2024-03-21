The best Caitlin Dever movies and TV shows and how to watch them

I find myself both surprised and disappointed that I feel I have to ask if Caitlin Dever is still considered a household name? If not, I think it marks a major fracture in the Hollywood hierarchy as her incredibly talented and versatile actor — who has been cast The Last of Us As Season 2 Abby — she deserves all the recognition she can get. After taking a look at these picks for the best Caitlin Dever movies and TV shows streaming (or available on digital), you’ll definitely see what I mean — starting with her latest leading role.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

No One Will Save You (2023)

A young woman’s (Dever) safe, isolated existence is interrupted by other worldly beings encroaching on her property and her life.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: For the first time, Dever shows what it takes to be an action star No one will save you — a uniquely crafted, thoroughly terrifying take on the alien invasion genre from writer and director Brian Duffield.

Stream No One Will Save You on Hulu.

(Image credit: 20th Century Television)

Last Man Standing (2011-2021)

Married Sporting Goods Store Marketing Director (Ex Home improvement Cast Lead Tim Allen) struggles to maintain his masculinity at home with three daughters.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever made a breakthrough when she was cast Last Man Standing as tomboyish Eve Baxter, who became a recurring part of the long-running sitcom after its first six seasons.

Stream Last Man Standing on Hulu.

Buy Last Man Standing on Amazon.

(Image credit: FX)

Fair (2011-2015)

A no-nonsense US Marshal (Emmy nominee Timothy Olyphant) relocates from Miami to his hometown of Kentucky, where he cleans things up with his old-fashioned approach to crime.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Another of Dever’s first and most acclaimed TV roles was a recurring part reasonable Cast as Loretta McCready — a troubled young woman who finds a father figure in Olyphant’s Raylan Givens after her real father is murdered on FX’s hit neo-western TV show.

Fair stream on Hulu.

Buy Justified on Amazon.

Buy Justified on DVD at Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony)

Bad Teacher (2011)

A sleazy middle school teacher (Cameron Diaz) begins upping her game in hopes of winning the heart of a committed, handsome new staff member (Justin Timberlake).

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: At the same time she was making waves on the small screen, Dever made her big screen debut. bad teacher – Director Jake Kasdan’s school takes on the movie genre from the point of view of a reluctant teacher.

Rent or buy Bad Teacher on Amazon.

Buy Bad Teacher on Blu-ray at Amazon.

(Image credit: A24)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

A cynical, aimless high school senior (Miles Taylor) is inspired to clean up his act when he meets and falls for a gifted young woman (Shailene Woodley).

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever has a cameo as Crystal—whom she described to Shine On Media as “annoying… pushy… (and) bossy”—in director James Ponsault’s acclaimed romantic coming-of-age drama, Now awesome.

Stream the spectacular now on Max.

Rent or buy The Spectacular now on Amazon.

Buy The Spectacular now on Blu-ray at Amazon.

(Image credit: DeMarest Films)

Short Term 12 (2013)

A young woman (Academy Award winner Brie Larson) struggles to balance her career as a residential facility worker with her relationship with her co-worker and longtime boyfriend (John Gallagher Jr.).

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: For his second collaboration with Larson Now awesomeDever gave a stunning performance in writer-director Destin Daniel Crayton’s powerful drama. Short term 12 As a girl with a troubled past named Jayden.

Stream Short Term 12 on Freevi via Amazon.

Stream Short Term 12 on Tubi.

Stream Short Term 12 on More.

Stream Short Term 12 on Pluto TV.

Buy Short Term 12 on Blu-ray at Amazon.

(Image credit: Annapurna)

Detroit (2017)

In 1967, a fatal police raid on innocent black people in an Algiers motel became the inciting event that led to the historic race riots.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: In director Kathryn Bigelow’s historical drama, DetroitDever is terrific as a young woman named Karen Malloy — a first-hand witness to the murders — along with Julie Delaney, who was involved with the production and recounted the film’s shockingly true events to the Detroit Free Press in 2017.

Buy or rent Detroit on Amazon.

Buy Detroit on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony)

Front Runner (2018)

A married Colorado family man and US senator (Hugh Jackman, in one of his best roles outside of Wolverine) leads a highly promising presidential campaign that spirals downward after the media catches wind of his affair with a young woman (Sarah Paxton). ).

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: A year after acting in DetroitDever played another real person named Andrea Hart – the daughter of US Senator Gary Hart – in director Jason Reitman’s scandalous political docudrama, The front runner.

Stream The Front Runner on Starz.

Rent or buy Front Runner on Amazon.

Buy The Front Runner on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Pretty Boy (2018)

A newly divorced father (Academy Award nominee Steve Carell) tries to help his teenage son (Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet) overcome his drug addiction.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever is mesmerizing in her otherwise brief, but pivotal, part as Lorraine – a fellow young addict with a romantic connection to Chalamet’s role. handsome boy Amazon’s heartbreaking adaptation of the memoir by Nick Scheff and his son David.

Stream Pretty Boy on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

BookSmart (2019)

A pair of introverted best friends (Dever and Beanie Feldstein) decide to take their only chance to make an impression on their high school’s social scene before graduation.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: For her first cinematic lead role, Dever absolutely killed it in director Olivia Wilde’s instant party movie classic. Booksmart With pitch perfect comedic timing and impeccable chemistry with Feldstein.

Rent or buy BookSmart on Amazon.

Buy BookSmart on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Incredibles (2020)

After a teenage girl (Dever) is falsely accused of assault, two FBI agents (Toni Collette and Merritt Weaver) search for an elusive rapist to find evidence that will reveal the truth.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever gives one of the most acclaimed performances of her career to date (and her first to receive a Golden Globe nomination) as real-life sexual assault victim, Mary Adler. Unbelievable – Showrunner Susannah Grant’s shocking, Netflix original true crime miniseries.

Stream Unbelievable on Netflix.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Monsterland (2020)

A socially challenged teenager experiences a strangely unwelcome encounter, a restaurant server at a terrible crossroads, a grieving married couple desperate for some sort of solace, and more strange, thought-provoking stories of redemption make up this anthology series based on Nathan Ballingrud. A book of short stories, North American Lake Monsters.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: That same year it earned raves for Netflix UnbelievableDever switched streaming platforms to star in Monsterland — a Hulu-exclusive horror TV show in which he appears in three episodes (more than any other cast member) as a server named Tony.

Stream Monsterland on Hulu.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Dopesic (2021)

The lives of a trusted medical doctor (Michael Keaton), a pharmaceutical representative (Will Poulter), two US attorneys (Peter Sarsgaard, John Hujnecker), a committed DEA agent (Rosario Dawson) and others intersect over the distribution of a powerful narcotic. Called Oxycontin.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever received her first Emmy nomination for her surprisingly authentic performance Dopesik Cast as a fictional victim of America’s real-life opioid crisis in this eye-opening miniseries.

Stream Dopsic on Hulu.

(Image credit: Universal)

Ticket to Heaven (2022)

After learning that their daughter (Dever) is suddenly engaged in Bali, a divorced couple (George Clooney and Julia Roberts) agree to work together to prevent her from repeating her mistake.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Besides meeting him again Booksmart Co-star and friend, Billie Lord, fun rom-com A ticket to heaven Dever finds herself holding down the role of two Hollywood giants as their onscreen daughter.

Stream tickets to Heaven on the Peacock.

Rent or buy tickets to Paradise on Amazon.

Buy Ticket to Heaven on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Honestly, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all that Kaitlyn Dever is known for or what she’s capable of as an actor. It’s also nice to know where this came from more as she was heard in the 2023 movie, The next goal winsAnd she is also lending her voice to the video game of the same name open road.