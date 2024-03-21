Niall Horan introduces Shawn Mendes for a surprise duet at the London show

Niall Horan He gave a special gift to his fans on his way out Shawn Mendes As a surprise guest at her recent concert in London.

Friday March 1st at Horan’s Stop Show: Live on Tour At Wembley’s OVO Arena, Mendes, 25, took to the stage to sing a duet. The duo performed an acoustic version of Mendes’ hit single “Treat You Better”.

Two singers sat on stools and played their guitars while singing. The crowd excitedly held up their phone flashlights as they listened to the serenade.

Once the two signed off, Mendes left the stage. Horan, 30, proudly declared: “He’s my boy! » by sequence shared by X.

Related: Breaking down One Direction’s solo career by the numbers

Since One Direction’s breakup in 2016, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have enjoyed varying degrees of success in the music industry. All five original members embarked on solo careers, with Malik becoming the first to do so after abruptly leaving the boy band in March 2015. He later signed (…)

After the clips of both came out, there was a huge uproar among the fans on social media.

“I’m crying because Shawn Mendes is back on stage singing ‘Treat You Better’ with Niall Horan,” one user wrote after seeing all those videos of Shawn on stage with Niall.

This is the first time in almost a year that Mendis has taken the stage. He last performed during June 2023 Ed Sheeranof Toronto stops multiplication journey

<br />

Mendes himself has not been on tour since 2022, when his Wonder: Around the World. He began performing in late June 2022 but after several shows, he decided to postpone the tour for three weeks so he could focus on his mental health.

“After a few years off the road I thought I was ready to dive back in, but the decision was premature and unfortunately the results and pressure of the road got to me and I reached a breaking point”, he wrote through it. Instagram Story in July 2023. “After speaking with my team and medical professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, most of all. As soon as more updates come I promise I will let you know, I love you.

After about three weeks, Mendes finally canceled the entire tour.

“I started this tour excited to be able to start playing live again after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was completely unprepared for the difficulty of touring after this absence,” the musician wrote via Instagram. At that time. “After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of healthcare professionals, it became clear that I needed to take time off that I had never personally taken, ground myself, and come back stronger.

Thank you! You have successfully registered.

Related: Everything Shawn Mendes had to say about his mental health battle

Hold nothing back. After becoming famous as a teenager, Shawn Mendes has opened up about the impact fame has had on his mental health over the years. “I am very grateful. I love this show. I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” the “Stitch” singer confessed during his November 2020 Netflix documentary, Shawn. (…)

After spending a year focusing on his health, Mendes shared that he felt “extremely anxious” during his creative process, wanting to get his music right. However, when he trusted his instincts, the fear subsided.

“At first it was very difficult to let myself sing without the need for perfection, but after a while I fell in love with dancing between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ notes,” she said. – he declared in a video from January. . “I realized that the “bad” grades were only moments of happiness and excitement with the “good” grades. The only reason I can sing in key is because I learned to listen.