Shawn Mendes makes a surprise appearance at Lowe’s at Paris Fashion Week

Its presence is rare enough to be noticed. Shawn Mendes, the 25-year-old Canadian singer, made an appearance at the new Lowe’s Women’s Show by Jonathan Anderson this morning. British designer Bois de Vincennes gathered a crowd of guests and guest stars to present his latest Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection.

Catherine Deneuve, Ferrell, Geraldine Nakache, Ed McVay (Mught) or that Emilia Clarke made the trip to find clothes for a Spanish label inspired by American artist Albert Yorke. Among them, Shawn Mendes, who made a notable appearance on the front row in a very comfortable look from the brand.

© Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

For the occasion, the singer wore an all-green look signed to Loewe by Jonathan Anderson. A relaxed silhouette composed of wide leg khaki velvet pants and a sea green puffer bomber jacket. A jacket that the young artist apparently likes to wear next to the skin with a simple silver pendant around his neck. The striking detail of this outfit? A toothpick that Shawn Mendes carried with him before joining First row with actress Brie Larson Captain Marvel.