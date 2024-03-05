Entertainment

Shawn Mendes makes a surprise appearance at Lowe’s at Paris Fashion Week

Photo of Admin Admin14 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Its presence is rare enough to be noticed. Shawn Mendes, the 25-year-old Canadian singer, made an appearance at the new Lowe’s Women’s Show by Jonathan Anderson this morning. British designer Bois de Vincennes gathered a crowd of guests and guest stars to present his latest Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection.

Catherine Deneuve, Ferrell, Geraldine Nakache, Ed McVay (Mught) or that Emilia Clarke made the trip to find clothes for a Spanish label inspired by American artist Albert Yorke. Among them, Shawn Mendes, who made a notable appearance on the front row in a very comfortable look from the brand.

Shawn Mendes makes a surprise appearance at Lowe's at Paris Fashion Week

© Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

For the occasion, the singer wore an all-green look signed to Loewe by Jonathan Anderson. A relaxed silhouette composed of wide leg khaki velvet pants and a sea green puffer bomber jacket. A jacket that the young artist apparently likes to wear next to the skin with a simple silver pendant around his neck. The striking detail of this outfit? A toothpick that Shawn Mendes carried with him before joining First row with actress Brie Larson Captain Marvel.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin14 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The sequel to The Three Musketeers is back in full swing and in 4K

3 days ago

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have fun in The Fall Guy trailer

2 weeks ago

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s blooming romance

3 weeks ago

Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain Reunite for Shakespearean Thriller with Candyman Director

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button