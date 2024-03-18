“Like when Britney Spears…”, this surprising parallel made by the movie star

This 49m The Caesar ceremony on 23 February was marked by a moving speech by Judith Godreche. The actress recently accused directors Jacques Doillon and Benoit Jacquot of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. The actress gave a speech of rebellion so that this “art” is no longer “used as a cover for the illegal trafficking of young girls”. Then many celebrities reacted.

Judith Godresche: Her speech during Caesar

During her speech, Judith Godrech specifically asked: “For some time now, I’ve been talking, I’ve been talking, but I can’t hear you. Or rarely. where are you ? “. she then said”Is it possible for us to face the truth, to fulfill our responsibilities, to be actors, actresses, of a universe that calls itself into question? The actress was widely appreciated By the seventh art personality present in Olympia on February 23. Subsequently, many actors and actresses reacted like Ludivine Segnier in the Clique show.

Ludivine Seigneur compares Judith Godreche to Britney Spears

A question was asked by Mouloud Achour this Thursday March 14 in the Clique program, Ludivine Segnier first explained that she was moved When Judith Godreche’s courageous speech, the room rose. But then the actress claimed thatThere wasn’t (…)

Read more on Closer

Which number attracts love?

Guillaume Canet: “I don’t need my wife…”, an update on his relationship with Marion Cotillard

A fisherman is attacked by a giant crocodile while catching his catch, the aftermath is horrific

What is the sign that loves money?

Fake photo of Kate Middleton: “At least…”, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands breaks loose during a crowd bath