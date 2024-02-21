Entertainment

The disaster film goes to No. 1 and doubles Angelina Jolie and Kev Adams

Photo of Admin Admin7 hours ago
0 49 2 minutes read

Released on Netflix on February 16, 2024, this Swedish disaster film is a hit with subscribers. He just finished a film with Angelina Jolie and another film with Jamal Debouz topping the hottest projects of the moment.

The rest under this announcement

For several years now, Netflix has been releasing Swedish thrillers. After the movie A day and a half and category An almost normal familyThe streaming platform announced the abyss, Richard Holm’s project on February 16. A disaster thriller combines both fantasy and reality. It follows Tuva Novotny, the film’s search for ordinary people Eat Pray Love, in the role of Frigga, responsible for security at the Kiruna mine. The latter will realize that the city is falling under the feet of its inhabitants and they must leave as soon as possible. In a few days, the abyss Netflix has grabbed the attention of subscribers, all the way to the top spot!

the abyss Top is number 1 on Netflix

It wasn’t long before that the abyss It deserves a place among the most watched content on Netflix of the moment! The Swedish film went to the top number 1in front of Those who want me dead With Angelina Jolie, Alad’2 With Jamal Debuz and New Adventures of Aladdin With Kev Adams. It remains to be seen how many days, or even weeks, the project will maintain its position in the Netflix rankings.

The rest under this announcement

the abyss : The Kiruna relocation project should run till 2035

The plot of the abyss Actually based on the history of Kiruna, which is supposed to be a city “The Belly of Sweden”. For more than 120 years, it has been undergoing intensive mining. As a result, the soil has become fragile and the weight of the buildings is slowly destroying the foundation of the city. Kiruna is in fact the world’s largest iron ore mine. Deposits can be used for at least a century. For the safety of the residents, the town has been shifted a few kilometers further. Started about fifteen years ago, this moving project will last till 2035. Some houses will be moved by one block. The church, dating from 1912, will be the only building to be similarly rebuilt in a more stable area.

Article written in association with 6Medias

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin7 hours ago
0 49 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The best of Netflix to watch during the February holidays

2 weeks ago

Enmanuel Invasion – ‘Shakira’ was stabbed in Diario del Cesar

January 4, 2024

Video – Genevieve de Fontaine, her granddaughter Adele in tears: “I was the last to see her”

January 22, 2024

Tony Parker and Elize Lim, it’s over… Doja Kate doesn’t get a restraining order against her bro…

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button