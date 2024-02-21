The disaster film goes to No. 1 and doubles Angelina Jolie and Kev Adams
Released on Netflix on February 16, 2024, this Swedish disaster film is a hit with subscribers. He just finished a film with Angelina Jolie and another film with Jamal Debouz topping the hottest projects of the moment.
For several years now, Netflix has been releasing Swedish thrillers. After the movie A day and a half and category An almost normal familyThe streaming platform announced the abyss, Richard Holm’s project on February 16. A disaster thriller combines both fantasy and reality. It follows Tuva Novotny, the film’s search for ordinary people Eat Pray Love, in the role of Frigga, responsible for security at the Kiruna mine. The latter will realize that the city is falling under the feet of its inhabitants and they must leave as soon as possible. In a few days, the abyss Netflix has grabbed the attention of subscribers, all the way to the top spot!
the abyss Top is number 1 on Netflix
It wasn’t long before that the abyss It deserves a place among the most watched content on Netflix of the moment! The Swedish film went to the top number 1in front of Those who want me dead With Angelina Jolie, Alad’2 With Jamal Debuz and New Adventures of Aladdin With Kev Adams. It remains to be seen how many days, or even weeks, the project will maintain its position in the Netflix rankings.
the abyss : The Kiruna relocation project should run till 2035
The plot of the abyss Actually based on the history of Kiruna, which is supposed to be a city “The Belly of Sweden”. For more than 120 years, it has been undergoing intensive mining. As a result, the soil has become fragile and the weight of the buildings is slowly destroying the foundation of the city. Kiruna is in fact the world’s largest iron ore mine. Deposits can be used for at least a century. For the safety of the residents, the town has been shifted a few kilometers further. Started about fifteen years ago, this moving project will last till 2035. Some houses will be moved by one block. The church, dating from 1912, will be the only building to be similarly rebuilt in a more stable area.
