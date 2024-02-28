“Dune: Part 2”: What is the price of the sequel?

We can’t help but notice: Empire Rub shoulders with cinema marquee by Bruno Dumont Dune: Part 2 By Denis Villeneuve. ch’ti variant of Space Opera Hollywood is the latest incarnation of the genre of modern SF from Frank Herbert’s novel The Matrix. The question of evil, the horizon line of Frenchman Dumont, is answered by Denis Villeneuve’s discovery.

This survey of the delicate border between good and evil in Frank Herbert’s novel and Paul Atreides’ figure is a favorite subject of his cinema.fire (2010) from Sicario (2015): Exploring the moral ambiguity of the thirst for justice and revenge. The protagonists of Denis Villeneuve’s films always have a dark side within them: Hugh Jackman prisonersJake Gyllenhaal in the enemy, Two films filmed in 2013, the same year as Hollywood’s entrance exam for Canadians.

Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) is wary of the dark side of prophecy. ©Warner Bros. Pictures

The role of Christ

Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet, always perfect in this messianic role) embodies these themes. At no Dune: 1st Part, the young man faced his father’s death and took life for the first time. These rites of passage symbolically put Paul to death. Kishore gives way to Muad’Dib, named in the Freeman, and Quisarz clears the way for Haderach. These are endowed with psychic powers, the result of genetic selection by Bene Gasserit, who is related to his mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

Rebecca Ferguson in Dune: Part 2. ©Warner Bros. Pictures

Paul’s powers of reason make him fear becoming a tyrant in whose name a bloody galactic jihad will be waged. Is this the price to pay for revenge against her father, Duke Leto and House Atreides, who betray the Emperor’s involvement? Dune: Part 2 outlines the answer, which should find its conclusion in the third part (adapted from The Messiah of Dune) has already announced. We would also encourage viewers to revisit the first opus, as the two films adapted from the first part of Herbert’s fresco form a complete composition.

“Dune”: Denis Villeneuve succeeds in the best adaptation of the cult novel

First contact (2016) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017) devoted Denis Villeneuve’s passage to Hollywood scale. A director fulfills his professional contract in terms of visual ambition. The film is worth watching. It is a real eye catcher, combining special effects with captivating natural settings. Evocative of the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan and the Rub al-Khali in Saudi Arabia. Lawrence of ArabiaAnother mural story of David’s struggle against Goliath, by David Lean, was released two years before Frank Herbert’s novel.

The operatic beauty of the desert (here as a setting for Chani and Paul’s kiss). ©Warner Bros. Pictures

Areopagus of young stars

The actors are vital, carrying the dense scenario created by Jon Spahts, Craig Mazin and Denis Villeneuve. In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, the anchor characters are familiar faces with varying lengths of presence in the role of Chani, the hero’s companion. The chilling Fayed-Rautha is played by Austin Butler in a perfect counter-job to the psychopath. He is Paul’s evil double (another theme dear to the director ofthe enemy).

Austin Butler in Dune: Part 2. ©Warner Bros. Pictures

On the female side, Zendaya’s Chani responds to Princess Irulan, the emperor’s daughter, disguised as Florence Pugh. Léa Seydoux makes a brief visit to Geide Prime, the planet of House Harkonnen. His presence is a meta homage: his great uncle was attached to Michel Seydoux’s legendary aborted adaptation project. Dune By Alejandro Jodorowsky. As for Anya Taylor-Jones’ cameo, it’s a surprise but bodes well for the future.

Zandaya in Dune: Part 2. ©Warner Bros. Pictures

This collection of young stars is bolstered by a handful of equally convincing elders. Stellan Skarsgård remains as Baron Harkonnen whose ruthlessness is measured by his waist. The Emperor, more spineless than vile, takes on the characteristics of Christopher Walken. Javier Bardem takes Freeman to holy war. Charlotte Rampling intrigues behind the scenes of Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam.

For Denis Villeneuve, “The message of ‘Dune’ is more relevant than ever”

The only downside, inevitable given the density of the novel: the common man has to quickly absorb the concepts thrown up by the story – of its fictional universe, as well as its echoes of our reality. Dune Many readings hide the grid in the spirit of the times, from stories of guerrilla warfare against colonial dispossession to the evils of plutocracy, from ecological metaphors to fables about the instrumentalization of religious fanaticism.

Dune, part 2 Science fiction No Denis Villeneuve | Scenario: John Spahts, Denis Villeneuve, Craig Mazzien | with: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Berdem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling,… 2h45