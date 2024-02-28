New experiences in Fortnite!

“LEGO Raft Survival” And “LEGO Obi Fun” Now available in Fortnite, offering players action-packed challenges and true immersion in the brand’s universe. Fortnite will launch several LEGO-themed experiences throughout the year and beyond 2024.

New, unique experiences!

The LEGO Group has just announced the release “LEGO Raft Survival” And “LEGO Obi Fun”, two new gaming experiences from a new series called LEGO Islands created using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Fans of all ages will be able to immerse themselves in a universe inspired by the childhood memories of the LEGO Group developers behind the game.

“LEGO Raft Survival” Combines multiplayer obstacle solving with the iconic LEGO Pirates theme. As the fearsome Blackbeard challenges players and their friends to float on a raft in hostile waters, players must find solutions to survive: avoid cannonballs fired from the barracuda ship, and search for other resources such as treasure or wood. , to build new rafts!

for its part, “LEGO Obi Fun” Fortnite is the first LEGO-themed obstacle course, with “ bricks », conceived by the designers of the brand! Players will try their hand at climbing and problem-solving challenges in a brick-built universe filled with hot dogs, pizza, unicorns and more…

An adventure that has just begun

Players will find courses inspired by the themes of the most popular brick brands (LEGO Friends, LEGO City, LEGO NINJAGO or LEGO DREAMZzz) as well as different challenges to test themselves each time alone or among friends.

The two LEGO Islands are the first LEGO-themed Fortnite experiences, following the successful late 2023 launch of LEGO Fortnite, an all-new construction and survival game where the LEGO and Fortnite universes are intertwined. The LEGO Fortnite adventure is just getting started, with new world building, new gameplay features and plenty of LEGO outfits available in game updates throughout 2024.

A partnership that breaks bricks!

LEGO Fortnite was the first gaming experience in Epic Games’ long-term partnership with The LEGO Group to develop fun, safe digital spaces for kids and families. All Fortnite experiences, incl LEGO Islandset LEGO Fortnite, use parental controls and security features from Epic Games. Fortnite players can experience LEGO Islands and LEGO Fortnite with their favorite LEGO outfits available through their locker for even more immersion and creativity!

“We are excited to introduce players to our creative and immersive LEGO Islands gaming experiences in Fortnite”announced Kari Winther Nielsen, Head of Play and Creator Growth at LEGO GAME. “The strength of UEFN, in the hands of our creative teams, makes these experiences possible and allows us to explore new horizons in the colors of the LEGO universe through Fortnite. We can’t wait for LEGO Fortnite to unveil new features punctuating 2024, this is just the beginning! “