The most expensive LEGO Fortnite kit has been temporarily removed from the store

The latest and most expensive LEGO Fortnite kit has been temporarily removed from the in-game item store hours after its launch.

After its release earlier today, the Lion Knight’s Castle LEGO Fortnite Kit Pack has been removed from the Fortnite Store and one of its items has been disabled in-game. As revealed by LEGO Fortnite status account X, this is due to a bug. Torch decoration items that prevent you from interacting with other items in the game.

While this issue is being fixed, you will no longer be able to purchase the Knights of the Lion Castle Pack from the Fortnite Store, but only the affected decorations have been disabled. All other versions of optional purchases will still work.

We’ve temporarily disabled the Knightly Wall Torch decorative items and removed the Knights of the Lion Castle Pack from the Store due to a bug that prevented you from interacting with the items. We are working hard to resolve this issue and will let you know when we have more information. Players who… pic.twitter.com/KczsZTNIcS – LEGO Fortnite Status (@LEGOFN_Status) March 17, 2024

At 2,500 V-Bucks, the pack is the most expensive LEGO Fortnite kit pack to date, following two others at different price points. earlier this week. The launch of the LEGO Fortnite kits received mixed reviews, but you shouldn’t expect the price to change when they return to stores. The LEGO Fortnite kit is called 10305 Lion Knights Castle and looks very similar to the set.

This isn’t the only optional purchase currently available for LEGO Fortnite as a new starter pack is now available for PlayStation Plus subscribers along with some freebies.

