Minecraft 1.20.5: Snapshot 24w09a

snapshot 24w09a For version Minecraft 1.20.5 Now available in your launcher. This snapshot brings changes to the wolf armor as well as major technical changes with the structured component system, replacing the current NBT tag system for items.

Additions and changes

Changes have been made to the wolf’s armor Wolf armor now protects wolves against most sources of damage until the armor loses all durability and breaks. Wolf armor shows visual signs of increased wear with reduced durability. A wolf owner can now repair their wolf armor with armadillo scales if it is equipped. Wolf armor can be painted like leather armor.



The game interface has been updated with a more modern look: The Earth texture for the menu background has been replaced with a black background. This creation has been moved to the built-in “Programmer’s Art” resource pack. The title screen panorama remains displayed as a background in the game’s out-of-game menu. Added blur effect for the background of out-of-game and in-game menus. The strength of the blur can be adjusted in the accessibility settings. Interfaces such as containers and books are not affected by these changes. Screen elements such as titles and buttons are positioned more consistently across different screens. The player and world save screens in Realms have been updated. Lists now have lighter edges at the top and bottom. After defeating the Ender Dragon and entering the portal, the end poem and credits are now displayed with a background based on the end portal effect.



Picking up a renamed block (such as a chest) in creative mode by pressing Ctrl+Wheel now results in a renamed object.

Technical changes:

The resource pack version is now 28.

The data pack version is now 33.

command playsound can now be used without specifying the player (assuming it is @s ) and without specifying the mixer (it assumes master )

can now be used without specifying the player (assuming it is ) and without specifying the mixer (it assumes ) In single player mode, when errors occur while loading or saving a part, a warning is displayed in the toast notification.

Attempting to join a single-player world with less than 64 MB of available disk space will display a warning screen. A warning message will also appear periodically during gameplay.

Adding tags minecraft:bypasses_wolf_armor For sources of damage that cannot be absorbed by wolf armor.

For sources of damage that cannot be absorbed by wolf armor. Loot table entry loot_table Now the following is the syntax: value – maybe : Namespace ID – Specifies another named loot table Complete loot table (same format as standard file)

Now the following is the syntax: Multishot and Perform Enchantment now work on crossbows on bows and infinity when applied with data manipulation or tag editing. enchantable/* ).

Added “component” system for objects.

Specific properties of object stacks are now stored and represented with structured elements instead of the old way with NBT tags. This transition is intended to improve performance, validate object properties on load, and make it easier to identify invalid data. While this may break existing datapacks and custom maps, this change creates a foundation to enable more dynamic content creation in the future.

By replacing unstructured NBT data with object stacks tag ) by structured “components”. Object types (eg minecraft:stick ) contains a set of default elements for an object that individual object stacks can override. A number of items in the data pack and the format of the items have been updated. The syntax of objects in commands has been updated. Component defaults for objects are now listed items.json is generated in the directory reports . field ignoreTags Removed on rural exchange and replaced with a component presumption on loss. If advanced tooltips are enabled (F3+H), the number of elements will be displayed instead of the number of tags. Custom data can still be stored in the component minecraft:custom_data When updating the world, all non-game data contained in the item tag will be moved here. Block definitions are now added to the report blocks.json (Note: These definitions are not yet in use and are for informational purposes only).

) by structured “components”. List of item components (see official Minecraft.net article for details):

minecraft: custom_data Minecraft: Damage Minecraft: Repair_cost Minecraft: Unbreakable Minecraft: Magic minecraft:stored_enchantments minecraft: custom_name Minecraft: Lore minecraft:can_break minecraft:can_place_on Minecraft: dyed_color minecraft:attribute_modifiers minecraft:charged_projectiles minecraft:intangible_projectile minecraft:bundle_contents minecraft:map_color minecraft:map_decorations minecraft:map_id minecraft: custom_model_data minecraft: potion_contents Minecraft: writable_book_content minecraft:written_book_contents Minecraft: Trim Minecraft: Suspicious_Stew minecraft:hide_additional_tooltip minecraft:debug_stick_state minecraft:entity_data minecraft:bucket_entity_data Minecraft: Tools Minecraft: recipes minecraft:lodestone_target Minecraft: Fireworks_Explosion Minecraft: Fireworks Minecraft: Profile minecraft:note_block_sound minecraft:base_color minecraft:banner_patterns minecraft:pot_decorations Minecraft: Containers Minecraft: Bee Minecraft: Lock minecraft:container_loot minecraft:block_entity_data minecraft:block_state minecraft: enchantment_glint_override

The syntax of commands viz /give , /item , /loot And /clear Updated to mention new components. They can be specified in square brackets after the object name. Element types can be autocompleted, but not the values ​​themselves. A pre-existing NBT syntax ( {...} ) is modified to set or match the element minecraft:custom_data . For example, /give @s stick{foo:'bar'} is equivalent to /give @s stick(custom_data={foo:'bar'}) Various examples: /give @s wooden_pickaxe(damage=23) /give @s netherite_hoe(damage=5, repair_cost=2) /clear @s diamond_pickaxe(damage=0) /give @s minecraft:chest(container_loot={loot_table:'minecraft:chests/buried_treasure',seed:123})

, , And Updated to mention new components.

Practical Features 1.21:

Changing the bog’s texture and model (Bogad)

Bogs now drop 2 mushrooms (either red/brown or one of each) when mowed.

Removed randomness from the breeze and radius of wind charges fired by the player.

Additional texture changes to the vault to further differentiate it from trial spawners.

Improvements:

