Patch Notes Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: All New Features

Dive into the heart of a new mythology with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals.

Olympus descends on the island, bringing with it legendary gods, divine powers and mythical weapons. Prepare to turn the arsenal of the gods against them and write your name in legends.

The latest season of Fortnite invites us to a universe where legends take power on an island known to everyone. With the opening of Pandora’s Box, imposing figures such as Hades, Zeus and other gods appear, bringing with them not only their imposing presence but also an array of gameplay-changing powers and weapons for Fortnite in general. Season 2 of Chapter 5, titled “Myths and Mortals,” offers immersion in a world where mythology and action meet for a unique gaming experience.

Legendary places to explore

Mount Olympus : The abode of Zeus rises, dominates the map and offers an impressive visual spectacle, in addition to the constant feeling of being under the watchful eye of the divine.

: The abode of Zeus rises, dominates the map and offers an impressive visual spectacle, in addition to the constant feeling of being under the watchful eye of the divine. Grimm Gate : Gate to the Underworld, guarded by Cerberus. An area promising a fiery clash.

: Gate to the Underworld, guarded by Cerberus. An area promising a fiery clash. Hell : The House of Hades offers an almost desiccated setting, unlike any other environment on the island.

: The House of Hades offers an almost desiccated setting, unlike any other environment on the island. Brawler’s Battleground : Domain of Ares, which invites players to prove their worth in combat in a dedicated arena.

New Mythic Armory

The weapons and powers represented are in the image of the deities who bring them:

Lightning of Zeus : Allows you to surge and attack with lightning power.

: Allows you to surge and attack with lightning power. Guardian Shotgun : A powerful close-quarters weapon, ideal for direct combat.

: A powerful close-quarters weapon, ideal for direct combat. Premonitory submachine gun : Provides a certain initial shot, becoming more erratic as it progresses.

: Provides a certain initial shot, becoming more erratic as it progresses. Predator sniper rifle : Perfect for those who like to hunt from a distance, like Artemis.

: Perfect for those who like to hunt from a distance, like Artemis. Warrior Assault Rifle : Designed for intense battles, with a high flow rate but difficult to control.

New powers and abilities

Besides weapons, special powers like Wings of Icarus and the future Chains of Hades Add a new dimension to the gameplay, allowing air combat strategies or new approach strategies.

Legends and Death Battle Pass

The Battle Pass introduces a series of mythology-inspired outfits and rewards, allowing players to step into the shoes of their favorite gods or legends like Avatar Korra, adding an exciting collection and progression aspect to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, “Myths and Mortals,” adds an exciting layer of mythology to the game world, inviting players to explore new locations, key weapons and divine powers, and compete with legends. With its exciting battle pass and new gameplay features, this season promises hours of new gameplay, filled with challenges and epic adventures.