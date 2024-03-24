New ‘AHS’ trailer features Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts kissing scene

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story: Fragile

America’s Scary Story Returning with new episodes next month — and the kiss between Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian…?

The trailer for the second installment of the latest entry in the long-running anthology series, fragile, dropped this week. And in typical AHS Fashion, it raised a number of questions, such as: “Wow, is this season still on?” “What is the plot of this show?” And, especially regarding the unexpected kiss shared between Kardashian and Roberts’ characters, “Huh?”

For those who fell off AHS At some point in the last 13 years it has been on air, fragile Follows actress Anna Alcott (Roberts) as she undergoes IVF to get pregnant while simultaneously advancing her career. Only, she begins to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her efforts to start a family. Kardashian plays Siobhan, Alcott’s friend and publicist.

Why are both kissing? Honestly, it seems like it’s anyone’s best guess. The clip has no further context, other than the trailer immediately cuts to a separate clip of Roberts screaming in horror, which some cynical fans suggest is how Ryan Murphy feels about lesbians. goal AHS has long put style ahead of substance, and by the looks of the trailer, that hasn’t changed, even though this is the first season adapted from the book (Daniel Valentine’s fragile state) instead of hitting our screens as an original story.

twitter.com

twitter.com

twitter.com

twitter.com

twitter.com

The story continues

twitter.com

twitter.com

I believe that true equality is random sapphic kissing on TV in the same way we are always subjected to random hetero kissing on TV. Or, who knows, maybe we’re all too rigid and this will actually be a deeply integral part of the plot. right? Maybe? Yes, okay.

Anyway, here’s the full trailer:

www.youtube.com

American Horror Story: Fragile Part Two | Official Trailer – Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian | FX