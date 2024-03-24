Brutal wind chill on tap for Western New York
Parts of western and central New York will be cold, really cold this morning.
A large cold front is moving through the area and lows have dropped into the teens overnight with very gusty winds.
So how long will the cold and snow last in Western New York?
Early next week. Looks like we won’t be getting out of the 30s this week.
The good news is that we’ll get some relief next Tuesday when we can see temperatures climb to around 20 degrees with possible highs in the 50s or higher.
Perhaps we will soon see spring-like weather in March.
