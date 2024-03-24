Brutal wind chill on tap for Western New York

Parts of western and central New York will be cold, really cold this morning.

A large cold front is moving through the area and lows have dropped into the teens overnight with very gusty winds.

EXCLUSIVE: Josh opens up about Ellen’s ex relationships

So how long will the cold and snow last in Western New York?

Experience Good Morning with Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Experience Good Morning with Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Early next week. Looks like we won’t be getting out of the 30s this week.

The good news is that we’ll get some relief next Tuesday when we can see temperatures climb to around 20 degrees with possible highs in the 50s or higher.

Additional: Buffalo and borrow seeds from the Erie County Library

Perhaps we will soon see spring-like weather in March.

Hailee Steinfeld 2024 Oscars Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld walks the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Western New Yorkers name their favorite place for fish fries It’s fish fry season, and we asked Western New Yorkers to share their favorite spots for a delicious fish fry. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields