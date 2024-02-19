The incredible amount Drake won for his Super Bowl bet

This Sunday, February 11, the Super Bowl Born in Nevada. A chance that Drake have not failed to do A bet. This time the rapper wins with several million dollars.

Fortune smiled on Drake this time

6 Lord This Sunday lined his pockets, and that without any produce. Meanwhile Super BowlDrake bet 1 million Dollars on Kansas City Chiefs. A decision that has worked in his favor ever since Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs will win 25-22 faces San Francisco 49ers. Thanks to this result, Drake will fully double his bet stake. He walks away with $2,346,000. That’s Drake’s biggest profit in a single match.

Success isn’t always on Drake’s side when it comes to his bets. when World Cup 2022 Mu QueueDrake bet 1 million dollars On it Argentina wins. Albi-Celeste would win against France, but unfortunately for the rapper, the conditions wouldn’t allow him to pocket the jackpot. Indeed, Argentina should have won the match in regulation time. Beginning in overtime, the Canadiens lost a few possessions. That didn’t stop him from betting, especially this Sunday.