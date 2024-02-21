Entertainment

Singer Machine Gun Kelly covers most of her body with huge black tattoos

Singer/rapper Machine Gun Kelly already had a few tattoos on his body, but now he’s taken it to another level.

Megan Fox’s boyfriend showed off his new jaw tattoos on Instagram.

Created by famous tattoo artist Rox, we can see that most of his body is covered in black ink, except for the cross on his torso and stomach.

It must hurt for a while!

The artist behind the work also shared a photo of MGK and said that she had never seen anyone suffering like him.

So he says goodbye to his tattoos representing his hometown, his music and his girlfriend and covers them with opaque black ink.


AFP

While her new look received mixed reviews from her fans, others praised her tenacity.

We don’t yet know how Megan Fox reacted to seeing her man’s body, but we may hear about it soon.

