Why does he demand that the music world call him Ye?

That’s the question that’s been bothering Kanye West’s fans… Is it because he wants everyone in the music world to say ‘yeah’ to him?

It’s been years since Kanye West asked the music industry to stop calling him that. But why does the rapper demand the name Ye? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Say hello to Ye

Oh yes! Kanye West is no more. After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, he officially asked to change his name. And his Court last August from los So Angelus granted his request.

Now, Kanye Omri goes west. But her children Keep the same name. ” All the kids have the last name West, so Kim keeps it as it is. Kanye didn’t even ask him to change. »

The rapper has been using the name Ye for several years. Especially on his Twitter account. In fact, he also released an album titled “Ye”. He is on the microphone of “Big Boy TV”. That he explained his meaning :

“I wanted something that matched my energy. I believe that “ye” is the most used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, ye means “you”. so i am you i am we Instead of being Kanye, who is just a person, I am “Ye”, a reflection of who we are. In good and bad. »

As reported by Page Six, Kanye West’s chief of staff is Milo Yiannopoulos Request submitted. In a letter, he asks that the rapper be called Ye and His “no slave name “

“You are one of the most recognizable people in the world, on par with presidents and the Pope. He didn’t decide to change his name, lightly sacrificing some of the precious value captured by the “Kanye West” brand. “

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) on the posting pic.twitter.com/evuk9yfb1R — Des (@dotnetschizo) March 18, 2024

Kanye West: Proud of his new name

One thing’s for sure, Kanye West is very proud to say yes. Milo therefore added that he ” Streaming platforms, publishers, stores, syndicates, lyrics sites and data resellers » To change.

Because that’s Kanye West’s name on the streaming platform Most mentionedBorn once again, Ye finds himself at the heart of a scandal, because this The decision keeps people talking.

He faced justice last February. Because it was claimed by the estate of the late Donna Summer. The estate is said to be suing Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Ye’s label and more for using Donna’s 1977 song “I Feel Love.”

As a reminder, Kanye West released his first album in his compilation “Vultures 1” this month. Donna’s estate believes the album contains the song “Good (Don’t Die)”. Voices of the singer.

However, according to the lawsuit, the estate allegedly refused to grant them permission. So it’s a big blow for Kanye West!

Tags: Kanye West – Music