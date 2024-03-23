Josh Allen is ‘in love’ with Hailee Steinfeld, according to his Buffalo Bills teammates who joked about the singer The quarterback’s wardrobe has changed after his pants split in Paris last week.

By Eric Blum





Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is happy he looks ‘in love’ with Alan Steinfeld

Steinfeld and Allen have been romantically involved for about a year

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is ‘in love’ with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld, according to Buffalo Bills teammate Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins not only mentioned Allen’s love for his singer girlfriend, but also how Steinfeld changed his off-field wardrobe. That change led to Allen splitting his pants in Paris last week.

Allen’s Bills teammates have complained about him taking the shine off his Hollywood girlfriend.

Steinfeld and Allen have been dating for about a year, getting close last year on a trip to Mexico and holding hands at a sushi restaurant in New York.

While neither has publicly commented on their romance, Steinfeld and Allen seem to be seriously avoiding the paparazzi.

One of the first public photos of Allen and Steinfeld together was at a New York sushi bar

Dawkins joked with Taylor Lewan about Allen’s new wardrobe and love for Steinfeld

Steinfeld and Allen have not received the same mainstream media attention as fellow NFL-celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Steinfeld has attended multiple Bills games over the past year, including their showdown with the Chargers last December.

‘Josh is in love, Josh is in love!’ Former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan on ‘Up & Adams’ also appeared on the show, Dawkins said.

‘If his girl is shopping, and she says “Joshi, try this” Josh will say “OK! I’ll try this!” Dawkins said.

Allen has been in the NFL since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft by Buffalo

‘If I’m not in that wedding, bro, I’m burning the ship,’ Dawkins added about the marriage between Steinfeld and Allen. ‘If I’m not standing there, I’ll burn the whole thing down.’

Allen is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, but he has yet to play in a Super Bowl, losing to the Chiefs or Bengals in each of the last four postseasons.

Dawkins recently signed a three-year, $60.5 million extension to stay with the Bills and protect Allen’s blind side from left tackle.

If Swift’s relationship with Kelce helps him play better in 2023, we’ll see if Steinfeld has the same effect on Allen next season.