Hailey Bieber as the Easter Bunny in a high-cut swimsuit

Hailey Bieber, low-cut swimsuit and bunny ears: she celebrates Easter by the sea

To wish her community a happy Easter on Instagram, model Hailey Bieber posted a photo that makes us want to pack our bags and go laze in the sun. On her skincare brand Rode’s account, Hailey Bieber shared a photo that raised the temperature: we can see her sitting on the white sand, posing in just a black one-piece swimsuit with a very low cut and a pair of bunny ears. on his head. With a plunging V neckline at the front, the swimsuit also reveals the back.

The success of Road, Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand

With its philosophy focused on simplicity and functionality, and packaging that is refined and elegant, Hailey Bieber’s brand quickly attracted a wide audience. It especially created excitement with the launch of its Peptide Lip Tints, incredibly creamy and comfortable lip balms for everyday wear. Recently, Hailey Bieber announced a new initiative: the launch of a brand new Rhode product. Taking to Instagram, Hailey Bieber shared a photo with Candice Swanepoel and unveiled a unique-feeling ‘Pineapple Refresh’ cleansing balm, formulated with “refreshing ingredients to leave skin clean, soft and revitalized after rinsing”. , as shown in Rhodes’ caption. Instagram post. Most recently, it made a splash with the release of its road phone case, which is unique in its kind: it allows you to carry the same brand of lip balm.

