Part Two’ New York Premiere

Some of you weren’t too impressed with Austin Butler’s style during this ‘Dune: Part Two’ promo tour, which may be due in part to judging his appearance compared to Timothée Chalamet.

To me, it’s like comparing apples to oranges.

Austin always wears a classic suit which is kinda the guy, and Timothy is all about unexpected fashion moments.

Well, it looks like Austin may be taking notes and numbers, as the actor has been in touch with Timothy’s longtime collaborator. Haider Ackermanwho designed this ivory tuxedo jacket, black tuxedo trousers and white shirt with crystal studded cuffs especially for Austin.

Yes, it’s still a tuxedo, but it’s unlike the Fear of God, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Gucci suits we’ve seen before.

Not only that, it seems Haider Ackerman’s An ultra-modern reinterpretation of classic formal wear, I also feel it has French romanticism at its core.

This is similar to Louis Vuitton’s look for the Paris premiere.

I love how Austin had complementary moments with Zendaya.

David Yurman Jewelery completes her look.

Stylist: Sandra Amador.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images


