Enjoy one of the best Rockstar games for free? This is a nice surprise for all players who subscribe to GTA+ not to be missed!

For several months now, Rockstar has set up a paid subscription under the Games name GTA+. For a monthly cost of €5.99, in addition to offering many in-game benefits GTA 5 online modYou can now play this Rockstar Games game for free!

Get and play Red Dead Redemption for free!

Yes, after the free availability of the GTA trilogy, now is the turn of abundance Red Dead Redemption also its Undead Nightmare DLCBoth published in 2010, To appear via GTA+ subscription.

Indeed, when we go to the official website of Star Company, a new message appears, a message through which we know that recently, the first Red Dead Redemption of the name is now accessible to all who are GTA+ members.

Red Dead Redemption, one of the most critically acclaimed games with over 170 Game of the Year awards, tells the story of John Marston, a former outlaw, who crosses the vast expanses of the American West and Mexico to track down the last members. Try to save the famous van der Linde gang and his family. The game also includes Undead Nightmare, a landmark expansion that reimagines the world of Red Dead Redemption. Marston fights to survive against a relentless zombie horde and searches for a cure in a scary supernatural take on the Western style.

How to get Red Dead Redemption for free?

As we could say a little above, To enjoy Red Dead Redemption and its expansion for free, you must be a GTA+ member. You have to pay for this A sum of €5.99, whether you’re on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. Once a subscription is taken through the GTA 5 menu, you can, through your console store, search for “. Red Dead Redemptionn » then download it for free.

Otherwise, you can go directly through your machine’s store (Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store), type “Red Dead Redemption” in the search bar and check “. Included – Subscribe to GTA+ to download the game and more “after” Subscribe “

Additionally, in addition to enjoying this title, you will have other benefits in GTA Online, including 500,000 GTA$/month, discounts on Shark Cards, free vehicles and properties, but also free access to GTA Chinatown Wars and GTA Liberty City Stories on iOS. . And Android.