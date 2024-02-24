Fortnite: Lady Gaga is coming to Epic Games’ video game!

Lady Gaga is coming to Fortnite. You will be able to play this character in the game’s festival mode for season 2 of this mode.

Fortnite is launching a new collaboration in its game. And this time, it’s about the great singer: Lady Gaga! And the event will mark Season 2 of the festival. The singer will be in the lead role. We tell you more.

Fortnite: Lady Gaga makes her appearance

In the new phase of Fortnite, a new mode appeared. About that Festival mode. This mod is dedicated to music. Like Guitar Hero a few years ago. And season 2 has just started.

And for this, the Lady Gaga game comes in collaboration with Epic Games. Remember, in the first season, We could attend Concert by The Weeknd. Then play with singer skins. A real innovation.

From February 22 to April 22, you will be able to see the character of the singer in this mode of Fortnite. And it is very funny to see the singer in the game because in 2019, the latter published a tweet asking what the game is about.

“QWhat is a fortnight? » she wrote. So, a few days before the Season 2 announcement, Lady Gaga corrected her tweet which was several years ago. And she also released the visuals of this new product on her Twitter account.

This therefore shows the enthusiasm for Fortnite from the singer. The singer is now advanced and knows the game well. She is joining it for season 2 as well. A real success!

Singer present in festival mode

Fortnite Festival Season 2 So available. And in this new season, you get to play the role of Lady Gaga. But what does this mean? You will be able to take on the appearance of the star and Collect items related to it.

We think, for example, about the specific outfit of his album Chromatica, released in 2020. The game will, of course, feature songs by the artist. you can hear Poker face, Born this way, Applause, stupid love, Just dance, Bloody Mary, Edge of Glory But even that rain on me.

Lady Gaga is making her grand entrance in Fortnite. And even though this was a few years ago, she knew nothing about it. And that some people want to play. This is the case of singer Kesha.

On Twitter, the latter showed off playing around with Lady Gaga’s outfit. She explains that she has never played but this is an opportunity. So, will this partnership be as successful as The Weeknd?

We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out. But in any case, this new mode born with Big Bang works very well. Proof with this season 2. No one knew if this would be Season 2 of the Fortnite mod.

But it is pleasing and different from what we see with the average game. So for those who don’t really like the base game, this might appeal to others.