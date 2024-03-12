Games

The announcement of the launch of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC will be imminent

The list of PlayStation exclusives for 2024 is practically non-existent when it comes to established titles. As a result, we’ll be seeing a ton of beloved PlayStation titles on PC. Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West have already been confirmed, and now The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered could be joining them soon.

Information is received from @Silknith onThe same person who correctly predicted the announcement of Ghost of Tsushima on PC. Sony plans to release it “next month,” but you’ll have to wait a while before you can play it. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it will give Sony the time it needs to polish the PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. No one wants to relive the failed launch of their predecessor’s failed launch of their predecessor’s failed launch of their predecessor’s.

If accurate, the launch of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered ($50 on Amazon) on PC removes three games from the previous list, leaving only God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Demon’s Souls. With the exception of the Bloodborne remake/remaster, everything seems to be planned. If we are to believe a recent interview with the boss of FromSoftware ( ), Hidetaka Miyazaki is not expecting a remake before PlayStation 6.

