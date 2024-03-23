MetaSaint: Catholic priest begins outreach on Roblox gaming platform

MetaSaint, a new Catholic game, launches on Holy Thursday on the Roblox gaming platform and seeks to bring the Gospel to ‘Generation Alpha’ and the platform’s 70 million daily users.

By Joseph Tulloch

Father. Rob Galea has been working with youth for as long as he has been a pastor.

The Maltese-Australian artist sang in front of an estimated 500,000 people on World Youth Day in 2011, and appeared on Australia’s Got Talent. His non-profit ICON ministry reaches 1.7 to 2 million people each year through in-person speaking engagements, videos and online liturgies.

As time went on, Father Galea noticed that there was a certain demographic he couldn’t reach: the so-called ‘Generation Alpha’, aged zero to 13 years old.

Generation Alpha, Fr. Rob, notes in an interview with Vatican News, is not on social media and is much less likely to attend in-person events than older children. This is “the COVID generation,” he points out.

MetaSaint

Generation Alpha, however, is on Roblox, an online gaming platform that counts over 70 million active daily users. This inspired Father Gallia to launch MetaSaint, a new interactive experience based in the Roblox universe.

Designed in collaboration with DuBit, a leading games studio, MetaSaint features a virtual cathedral with space for prayer, reflection and scripture reading. Users can also play games and collect treasures, as well as visit scenes from the Bible.

At the end of the experience, they can decide if they want to become a metasent by lighting a virtual candle and receiving a pair of angel wings.









‘Cathedral of the Metaverse’, coming soon to Roblox

Child protection

The Maltese-born priest details the great efforts made to ensure children are safe throughout their time using Metacent.

Although Roblox has its own child safety measures, he says, the platform is notorious for grooming. For this reason, MetaSaint has introduced further measures, including disabling almost all interaction between users.

Launched ahead of Easter

The game is scheduled to begin on Holy Thursday 2024, just before Easter.

“The reality is,” Fr. “That these 70 million young people – many of them don’t go to church (on Easter); they won’t hear the gospel. So, we thought it was the perfect time to bring the church to them, to bring the gospel to them,” says Galea.

“I want to ask your readers,” he concludes, “pray for us, because we sow the seed and then God gives the fruit. Pray for us and for these young people who come in contact with this game. “

You can learn more about MetaSaint here.