Games

“We made a mistake,” a reference to The Last of Us slipped into this other Naughty Dog game, but the studio would have preferred that players never see it.

Photo of Admin Admin3 hours ago
0 48 1 minute read

After the rest of this announcement

Video games are often sprinkled with Easter Eggs, these little hidden winks that developers hide for the greatest delight of even the most observant players. However, sometimes such addition can take unexpected turns and cause unexpected problems. This is precisely what happened with the Easter Egg Unknown 3Which almost stole the show from the highly anticipated announcement The Last of Us.

A teaser in Uncharted 3

At the beginning of Uncharted 3, after the scene in which the player takes part in a bar fight, a newspaper can be seen in the establishment, near the dartboard. On it, we can read the following headline: “Scientists are still struggling to understand the deadly fungus.

Of course, this is a reference to the story of The Last of Us, which sees its characters evolve in a world ravaged by a Cordyceps epidemic that turns infected people into zombies.

The Last of Us was officially announced at the Spike Video Game Awards in December 2011. Neil Druckman, Creative Director and Bruce Straley, Game DirectorKotaku explained that The Last of Us, which Naughty Dog secretly worked on, was initially planned for June of that year, a few months before the release of Uncharted 3.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned, and Uncharted 3 was introduced with an Easter egg in the game.

The Forgotten Easter Egg

(We missed the Easter Egg) when it was discovered, a week before VGA. We were in a meeting and a designer texted us saying, “We’ve been exposed.” (…)” says Neil Druckman Kotaku.

“We have to take it down,” Druckmann said. “We made a mistake.”

“These games are huge, that’s true,” Straley added. “It goes on for hours. Every pixel has to be touched. Every animation is done by hand. It’s overwhelming. You can’t see all the details. So that little thing in the background, nobody thinks about it.”

Despite the viral marketing of The Last of Us and this prank Easter egg at the time, few gamers guessed that Naughty Dog Studio, which usually developed one game at a time, was behind Sony’s next big title.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin3 hours ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

PlayStation shares which were the most played games on its console during 2023

January 5, 2024

Finally explore Mexico without mods! The ultimate find for sports fans.

1 week ago

Arcane Ambassador Medarda is set to move into League of Legends in Season 14

January 5, 2024

Match fixing on the Eastern European League of Legends scene? Riot Games launched an investigation!

January 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button