GTA 6 will be delayed, its release date may be pushed back

To say GTA 6 is anticipated is an understatement, unfortunately like any good AAA game, its scale can result in delays. Indeed, there will be some issues in the development of the Rockstar title which may lead to the postponement of its release date.

©Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected by some to be the next video game messiah. It must be said that the game looks particularly ambitious. then 11 years of developmentGangster Simulator from Rockstar Games should finally make an appearance.

her The first trailer was released in December Testifies to the enthusiasm of fans of the series Second most viewed trailer About the history of video games. It features a title full of dark themes, a satire of American society.

Apparently this comes with a release date: 2025. Although this seems far away, after waiting, players are not in a few months now. Especially with recent rumors suggesting that the title could be released as early as the year.

Unfortunately, new information revealed by Kotaku contradicts this good news. Indeed, GTA 6 will be delayed. While its Rockstar Games want to achieve perfection, their ambitions can Very frustrating for players.

No GTA 6 before 2026?

As a reminder, Grand Theft Auto 6 is a must Released on PS5 and Xbox Series S and X. A PC version is also planned, although that should come later, as usual for Rockstar Games titles.

However the company is still targeting an early 2025 release, a launch Autumn 2025 seems more plausible. Worse still, the game could be Pushed back to 202In the worst case 6. Obviously, this situation is not completely unexpected, there are games of the same person Subject to regular adjournments.

If the players, while disappointed, can live with it, it can be Terrible for developers From Rockstar Games. A fearful and especially disillusioned situation in the industry would appear to inhibit overcontribution: shortage

This practice of studios forces their developers Accumulate working hours A good way would be for Take Two and Rockstar Maintain GTA 6 launch in 2025. However, this will come at the expense of the well-being of their teams.

Will Crush hurt GTA 6?

©Rockstar Games

Crunch is no stranger to rockstar; During the development of Red Dead Redemption 2, several employees Work more than a hundred hours per week. Not such working conditions Totally not acceptableWhich can harm the mental and physical health of the employees.

This practice encourages Toxic company culture. It puts employees in competition and increases their pressure significantly. Moreover, this type of situation can also be Harmful to players.

Wanting to release the game as quickly as possible, the title Can spoil quickly. It was noticeable The Case of Cyberpunk 2077, which also faced numerous delays and periods of intense scarcity. In the end, the game wasn’t good when it was released, let’s hope GTA 6 isn’t Don’t suffer from the same problems.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s development has been delayed, its release date may be postponed.

The game may not be released until the fall of 2025, or even early 2026 at worst.

This postponement could lead to an intensive crunch period to allow the game to be released on time.

