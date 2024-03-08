A new collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars for Chapter 5 Season 2

A Fortnite leak has revealed another collaboration with Star Wars for Chapter 5 Season 2, this time introducing an iconic weapon. A fan favorite character.

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations, having previously teamed up with big brands like Dragon Ball, Family Guy’s Griffin and God of War.

Epic Games usually prepares exciting things for each new season, and with the arrival of Chapter 5 Season 2, players are eager to know about the upcoming collaboration.

According to a leak circulating online, players can expect more Star Wars items in the game. This is not the first time that Epic Games has introduced Star Wars elements into the game, as in Chapter 3 Season 3, they temporarily added Darth Vader to the game. game, and they recently signed a deal with Disney to create the Fortnite entertainment universe.

Here’s what the latest leak reveals for the Chapter 5 Season 2 collaboration.

Fortnite x Star Wars returns

The reliable X/Twitter leak account HYPEX posted an image of Chewbacca wielding a Wookie Bowcaster with the caption:

“Fortnite X Star Wars Coming Soon: The Wookiee Bowcaster Weapon,” he said.

Some players were very excited by the leak and couldn’t wait to try out the weapon.

“It’s going to be interesting,” said a fan. “I’m looking forward to it!” Second accepted.

A Wookie skin has already been introduced to Fortnite in the form of Krssantan, but Chewie has yet to add himself, so players can also hope to get a Chewbacca costume very soon.

However, others are more excited about the fact that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 focuses on ancient gods like Hades and Poseidon (although some don’t like that the Water God skin is Ripley’s reskin).