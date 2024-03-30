Meningitis is spreading, HAS wants to give more vaccines

Resurgence of meningitis in France

France is facing an alarming rise in cases of meningitis, caused by bacteria called meningococci that attack the brain and spinal cord and can cause serious neurological after-effects. According to the data, 560 cases of meningococcal infection were reported in 2023 which corresponds to An increase of 72% compared to 2022.

” If the implementation of preventive measures during the Covid-19 crisis significantly reduced these infections, The latest data show the resumption of meningococci circulation in France », explains the HAS in its recommendations. This shocking situation is due to fact The disease is fatal in 10% of cases, prompted the High Authority for Health to call for the expansion of vaccination coverage against meningitis. The latter is actually so far only mandatory for group C meningococci in infants under one year of age, and is strongly recommended for group B children.

Towards expansion of immunization

The HAS now recommends vaccinating infants against all families of meningococcal bacteria: groups A, B, C, W, and Y.. Vaccination will require two divided doses of vaccine for groups A, C, W, Y and two vaccines for group B. A proposal to combat the spread of different strains of meningococcus, particularly W and Y, to particularly lethal strains. ” Serogroups W and Y have made significant progress, especially in infants and young adults », warns HAS.

Therefore, HAS recommends in its recommendations An additional dose of vaccine for 11-14 year olds who were already vaccinated as children. The minister responsible for health, Frédéric Valleteaux, also confirmed that following the HAS press release The government will follow its recommendations. How this will be implemented remains to be seen.



