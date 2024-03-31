This delicious vegetable that is often forgotten cleanses and regenerates the liver

At one time, the story of the stomach organ was sometimes subjected to vile treatment by its owners. Alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle and junk food on a daily basis, the liver stores little until the day it decides to explode. The Risks of cirrhosis, among others, are real and becoming more and more common. According to INSERM, 18.2% of French adults have very fatty liver.

Among these defenses against liver diseases, but not only Studying sports activities It is one of the most effective levers we can use. Muscles use carbohydrates and therefore avoid storing them. At least, 30 minutes of brisk walking per day is recommended, more exercise is better.

Artichokes are committed to purifying our liver

On the plate side, this Mediterranean diet It’s always popular with experts: lots of plants, whole grains, fatty fish, and little or no sweets. By protecting our liver, vegetables are particularly among the benefactors involved in its regeneration.

Artichokes are more than keen to cleanse a damaged liver. To take full advantage of its good actions, it is recommended to favor the use of this plant dry leaves.

Artichoke promotes elimination of accumulated toxins and waste in the liver

Indeed, in infusion or capsules, the latter provides the best concentration of cynarin, a biochemical compound produced specifically by artichokes. This allows for more targeted action on liver health. The right dosage, which is recommended by doctors to get significant results, is Six grams per day Spread in three taxa.

The action of cynarin present in artichoke does not stop at its simple stimulation of our bile secretion. By stimulating overall bile production, it contributes to the elimination of toxins at the same time and Waste accumulates in the liver.

@poopibh and how do you eat artichokes?! Sorry for the ending 😂 #legume #recette #express #tiktokacademie #fyp ♬ Original Sound – Poopi Blh

Artichoke cleans the liver, but only

Artichoke, this is a great cleanser of our body Other benefits reserves. Thus, it is also essential for good health of our bones, proper functioning of muscles and blood system. It shares these qualities with other green leafy vegetables: chard, cabbage, spinach, etc.

Additionally, an average serving of spinach weighing about 300 grams provides 30% of our recommended daily requirements. in magnesium. As such, the Recommended Nutrient Allowance or ANC is 6 mg per kg per day for adults. After all, vegetables with tender leaves and an even tenderer heart are great companions for expectant mothers. Eaten raw or cooked, it provides 10 to 17% of pregnant women’s daily folic acid needs. It is an essential nutrient to prevent malformations of the fetal nervous system.