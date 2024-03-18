Here are the ideal essential oils for anesthetic, joint relief

Some natural remedies have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that relieve joint pain.

Properly used, natural remedies, Anti-inflammatory and analgesic propertiesCan be considered in addition to conventional treatments (physiotherapy, drugs, etc.) to relieve joint pain or improve outcomes. Don’t forget that Swelling can be very painful and disabling due to an overloaded joint (through sports), injured after a fall, sprain, dislocation… or an illness such as osteoarthritis. To relieve them, there is nothing better than peppermint essential oil. “A drop on the area to be treated will soothe the pain.”The Ice Cube Effect” Anesthetic“, Philip Bennell, aromatherapist, “Great guide for Essential oils, hydrosols and vegetable oils” (DBS/Cosmetic Valley Edition).

► for Special joint massagethin 5 to 6 drops Peppermint essential oil in 1 tbsp Anti-inflammatory vegetable oils that will strengthen the therapeutic action of essential oils, namely:

Arnica vegetable oil

Nigella vegetable oil

Calendula vegetable oil

► “To a lesser extent Anti-inflammatory synergyPeppermint essential oil, through its potency, will provide welcome analgesia to painful joints.“, the aromatologist continues. For example, mix in a bottle: 20 drops of bay leaf EO, 20 drops of wintergreen, 20 drops of Italian helichrysum EO, 20 drops of peppermint EO and 5 ml of Arnica vegetable oil. 3 applications per day In a gentle massagewith 10 drops of the mixture (formula from the book “Essential Oils, It Works! (Daniel Festi, Ann Dufour, Leduc S)).

Restricted to children under 7 years of age

Please note, peppermint essential oil is prohibited For children under 7 years of age, pregnant or lactating women, epileptic or asthmatic. You must respect the dosage because its “cooling” effect is important. When in doubt, always ask Advice to pharmacist or to an essential oil professional before using them. Likewise, it is better to buy it in a pharmacy or specialized store rather than on the Internet, to ensure the composition, concentration and take advantage of all the advice for risk-free use. “Overall, all essential oils Rich in β-caryophyllene (Pepper essential oil, ylang-ylang, peppermint, copaiba…) Block cannabinoid receptorsinvolved in inflammation”, Full Xavier Fernandez, Doctor of Science, University Professor, Researcher at the Nice Institute of Chemistry and co-author of “A great guide to essential oils, hydrosols, and vegetable oils“