Japan: Authorities worried about rise in “flesh-eating” disease: News

In recent months, a disease nicknamed “flesh eating” has been making alarming progress in Japan. The disease can lead to death in the most severe cases.

Japan is currently facing a potentially deadly “flesh-eating” disease. A large part of the archipelago is affected, reports say 20 minutes. In fact, the country has been facing an increase in cases of Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (SCTS) in recent months. The disease is caused by bacteria: group A streptococci (GAS).

Since its first report in 1992, SCTS has not been widely used, with 100 to 200 cases reported. But according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), that number rose to 941 in 2023 alone. A similar observation in 2024, between January 1 and March 17, reported 422 cases. In more severe cases, SCTS can cause necrosis of the tissue covering the muscles, hence its nickname “flesh-eating” disease. Treatment is with antibiotics. In case of severe complications, amputation is indicated.

30% of cases are fatal

Ken Kikuchi, a professor of infectious diseases at Tokyo Women’s Medical University, told the Guardian that he “very concerned” This sudden increase in cases. 30% of SCTS cases are fatal and the elderly are most at risk, although mortality remains high in those under 50 years of age.

According to Health Minister Keizo Takemi, the increase in cases is probably linked to the recovery in respiratory diseases and the Covid-19 epidemic. “In my opinion, more than 50% of Japanese are infected with SARS-CoV-2”Professor Kikuchi judged. “The immune status of people who have recovered from Covid-19 may modulate their susceptibility to certain microorganisms.” To avoid SCTS contamination, the authorities want “People take preventive measures, such as cleaning their hands when coughing and respecting health rules”.