Mbappé – PSG: Missing piece of the puzzle finally found?

Mbappé – PSG: Missing piece of the puzzle finally found?

Published on March 4, 2024 at 8:45 pm

The summer transfer window is fast approaching, so the same goes for the departure of Kylian Mbappé. PSG are preparing for the future and are eyeing Victor Osimhen, revealed by le10sport.com, as a power asset Paris Saint-Germain lack. Manchester United will add their two cents.

Kylian Mbappé So will say goodbye PSG After seven seasons spent with the capital club. The percussion and power of a world champion will be missed Paris holyGermany Which can bet on Victor OsimhenEven though the Parisian management has taken a completely different approach to the transfer market.

Osimhen, PSG lack or power?

A new sports policy was created in PSG By proclamation of the President Nasser alSportsmanship In 2022 in the old age of rhinestones and sequins Paris holyGermany. Independent This Monday suggests that decision-making parties will consider various market options for succession Kylian Mbappé. between them, Victor Osimhen That would offer PSG the power missing from the Parisian club to complete their system Louis Enrique.

Manchester United prepare a dirty trick on PSG

in parallel, Independent announces that PSG With this signature will be dear Manchester combined. And for good reason, the Red Devils Now taking a turn in their sporting project led by INEOS who became a minority shareholder of the club this season. The stage is ready.

