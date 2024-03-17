Engemi said after Montpellier-PSG: “Montpellier should have benefited from three penalties”

“In the first situation, Beraldo pushes Nordin without playing the ball, this foul would have been called at midfield.Saïd Ennjimi confides. I repeat that the surface must be considered like any other part of the pitch, so there was a penalty. On the second situation, I agree with Mr. Batta and I too would have played the penalty. Even if Donnarumma touched the ball, he did not control his movement. Finally on the third, Mr. Batta makes the right decision, I don’t understand how VAR can ask him to reconsider his choice because Nuno Mendes puts his body in opposition after Al-Tamari goes through. There is no discussion. When we put this into perspective with the penalty awarded to PSG against Rennes (which allowed the Parisians to equalize (1-1) after added time), It makes you wonder. »