Engemi said after Montpellier-PSG: “Montpellier should have benefited from three penalties”
It is not Montpellier-PSG (2-6) Sunday evening that will quiet the criticism in view of the French arbitration for several weeks. on his lawn, “Montpellier will have Benefited from three penalties » According to Said Engimi, a former international arbitrator and arbitration consultant for team. Three controversial situations in the Parisian area led to video-assisted exchanges between Florent Batta, the central referee, and his colleagues: in the 10th minute when Arnaud Nordin came up against Lucas Beraldo, in the 44th minute when Gianluigi Donnarumma was the author. An unruly gesture on Tanguy Coulibaly that alerted the Italian and above all the only penalty awarded to Héraultais of the evening and finally in the 81st when Nuno Mendes brought down Moussa El-Tamari.
“In the first situation, Beraldo pushes Nordin without playing the ball, this foul would have been called at midfield.Saïd Ennjimi confides. I repeat that the surface must be considered like any other part of the pitch, so there was a penalty. On the second situation, I agree with Mr. Batta and I too would have played the penalty. Even if Donnarumma touched the ball, he did not control his movement. Finally on the third, Mr. Batta makes the right decision, I don’t understand how VAR can ask him to reconsider his choice because Nuno Mendes puts his body in opposition after Al-Tamari goes through. There is no discussion. When we put this into perspective with the penalty awarded to PSG against Rennes (which allowed the Parisians to equalize (1-1) after added time), It makes you wonder. »
“Every weekend French refereeing is very difficult. I suspect it was a human error. The evil is deeper because the referee is often in trouble”,
Saïd Ennjimi Conclusion.