Gauthier Navarro: “A great revenge” – News

It’s a moment he won’t soon forget. Following a positive test for EPO in October 2021, he has been cleared after a long desert crossing (Read various articles here), Gauthier Navarro scored his first success on the road since his return to competition. And not just anywhere because he was at the famous Bordeaux-Saintes event, which this Sunday served as support for the first round of the Coupe de France N3, which he won. DirectVelo Collected the rider’s reaction from Bicyclism in the Mediterranean after the finish. The interview.

DirectVelo: How did you make this breakthrough in Bordeaux-Sentes?

Gauthier Navarro: At the beginning, the race scenario was quite classic, with only three people starting in the rain. They advanced by a little over two minutes and the situation remained the same for about a hundred kilometers. The rain stopped but the wind blew. Then it started to slow down, especially driven by UC Pelusine’s runners. At first break we are around forty. I was the only one in the forward team and I told myself that against 40 people alone, it’s going to be complicated.

And yet…

The choice made while entering the circuit helped me. Among the people who were burnt, those who were working moved away and the waterfall, it was cleared. At the end of the race, there were only 17 of us left in the leading group. No one actually tried to attack. Given the profile of the final circuit and the racing conditions, the exit was very difficult. I realized it would probably be a sprint and that suited me. I was confident, especially since it was an uphill race.

“This Story May Follow Me”

We imagine this success has a very special flavor for you!

This is a great revenge after what happened to me and the situation I went through. Raising your arms during the Coupe de France round feels good. Plus, it’s on a pretty classic, even if it’s only in N3 this year. I made it my first big goal of the year so to win there is ideal.

What are you chasing in the short, medium and long term from now on?

I hope this changes things. I still have a childhood dream of being able to turn pro one day. And on the other hand, this is the more reasonable side that tells me it’s going to be very complicated. Already, at 24, it is getting harder and harder to pass. But what’s more, what happened to me… Even if I was clean, I’m afraid it would leave a mark. I tell myself that this story always risks following me even though I have been acquitted.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable”

Do you have a feeling this episode will see a solace in Peloton?

Honestly, not really. I imagine many people were skeptical after the check and I understand them. AFLD is easier to believe than a runner. In itself, this is normal. During my suspension, my brother Corentin received some comments. But since I’m clean, it’s okay. I never got a sideways look or anything. I don’t feel any discomfort.

What will be your next goals?

I go running every Sunday wanting to win. I specifically targeted the Tour du Charolais or the Trophie Wokowiak, the round of the Coupe de France N1 to which we have been invited. It could be a chance to play with the best French amateurs. And then, of course, the Coupe de France N3 will become more of a target than ever. With only three rounds on the program, we are already in a good position to achieve a good final ranking.