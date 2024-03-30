Victor Wembanyama scores 40 points to tie Shaquille O’Neal for record

The French prodigy broke the NBA scoring record with 40 points to help the San Antonio Spurs dominate the New York Knicks (130-126 after overtime) on Friday.

Victor Vembanyama never ceases to amaze. At age 20, he also became the first “rookie” (starter) to score more than 40 points and 20 rebounds in a game since Shaquille O’Neal in 1993. Despite the San Antonio Spurs’ dark 2023-2024 fiscal year, with only their 18th win of the season in the last West, Friday March 29, “Wambi” achieved individual feats amid a collective slump.

His personal best was an NBA all-time on November 2, 2023, when he compiled 38 points to defeat Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns. On Friday, the 2.24m Frenchman, with unique agility for his size, stole the show from Knicks leader Jalen Brunson, who scored 61 points, one unit shy of his franchise record held by Carmelo Anthony (62 points in 2014).

what A. BATTLE. 🤯 Jalen Brunson: 61 PTS (career high) | 25 FGM | 5 PM 3PM | 6 AST Victor Vembanyama: 40 PTS (career high) | 20 REB | 7 AST Spurs top Knicks in overtime thriller. pic.twitter.com/SSF1NOUDWp — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2024

“I’ve seen so many great things (in the NBA), I want to be a part of itVembanyama, launched No. 1 in the 2023 draft. I’ve always wanted that, but now it’s more the case when I see that I can already fight with these players. I’m not near (the top) but I’m on the right track. I know, I’ll get there soon.”.

“It’s special.”, accepted his coach Gregg Popovich as the head of a rebuilding team that hopes to quickly return to the forefront following his incident. Before dreaming of a better ranking next season, Victor Vembanyama should return to the French team to shine at the Paris Olympic Games (July 26-August 11) this summer.