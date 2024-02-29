Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: Madrid confirms for Mbappé!

Kylian Mbappé’s departure has already been confirmed for next summer as the 25-year-old French striker has not decided to extend his contract with PSG, and should therefore take charge of Real Madrid. News that delights all Spanish football players, and also Atletico de Madrid, the great rival of the marengue club, which confirms the signing of Mbappé.

A beautiful love story ends in between Kylian Mbappé And PSG ! No. CaptainFrench team He has informed the leaders of the capital club as well as his teammates of his departure, and will therefore be released at the end of his contract at the end of the season. His future club identity has not been in doubt since Mbappé There will already be a prior agreement with real madrid, And an important member of Spanish football in turn confirms the imminent arrival of the PSG star.

“It’s great that he’s coming.”

was asked by Radio Marka , Enrique Cerezo Speaks on soap operas Mbappé Mu real Madridand president ofAtlético Spread the beans: ” I think it’s a good thing that a player of such great status needs to come to the Spanish league, no matter what team he plays for, whether he plays for Madrid, Barcelona or Cordoba. For the Spanish league, it is always important to succeed in attracting players like Mbappé. It is great that it is coming “, explain Cerezo about Mbappé.

