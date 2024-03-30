Mastiffs are a big hit for Europe, thanks to the wonderful Zegrova, the winners of the derby

LOSC won a decisive sporting challenge against Lens (2-1) in the North on Friday. Thanks to the talent and double of Aden Zegrova, Mastiff achieved a great performance against a direct rival for the Champions League places.

Never mind the classic between OM and PSG, we had to turn to the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium to witness a real high-stakes clash at the weekend. Beaten by Lens (2-1), Lille suffered a major blow and kept some distance with the direct rivals for the Champions League places, seven days from the end.

>> Relive LOSC’s win during the derby with live commentary

Less hot than expected in the stands, the 118th Northern Derby was hotter on the pitch, where numerous collisions took place. The fire was also in the feet of Aidan Zegrova, particularly motivated Friday evening for regional supremacy.

With delicious control, the former FC Basel winger took the ball before finishing with a ground strike that surprised Bryce Samba at his near post (1-0, 9th). Technical leader in the absence of Angel Gomes, Aidan Zegrova was responsible for all of Lille’s good moves and all of the lens errors.

Zagrova put his name on the derby

In their impenetrable fortress – only one defeat at Pierre-Mauroy… since August 31, 2022 – the Mastiffs were more interesting. Explosive, Thiago Santos created problems in his right lane, where his combination with Zagrova worked. Medina suffered and was almost driven out (34th). Samba parried Gabriel Gudmundsson’s first effort but could do nothing against an empty cage (2-0, 60th) on Kosovar’s double. His 4th and 5th goals of the season, his first in a derby.

The sung at or, late or inaccurate, has long threatened all the troubles of the world. Wesley Said, picking Ellie Wahi up front, didn’t take his chance. His replacement scored quickly after his entry (2-1, 78th) and revived the suspense a little late in the match.

Paulo Fonseca’s men held on to put four points between them and their rivals (6th), who suffered another defeat. They took the opportunity to knock Monaco off the podium and show their lofty ambitions in the final sprint.

Romain DeVue Journalist RMC Sport