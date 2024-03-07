Formula 1

F1: Verstappen warns Alonso

Published on March 8, 2024 at 12:35 am



Bahrain Grand Prix winner, Max Verstappen had a surprise during EL2 in Saudi Arabia. The Dutchman only set the third fastest lap and was significantly beaten by Fernando Alonso. The three-time world champion was however keen to tell the Aston Martin driver that the story would be different during the Grand Prix.

winner of Bahrain Grand Prix last saturday, Max Verstappen Now focused on Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. of pilots F1 Jeddah was also able to complete his first two free practice sessions at the track. And against all odds, no pilot red bull This was upgraded for the first day of driving at the Saudi circuit.

Fernando Alonso first, Verstappen third during FP2

indeed, Max Verstappen Only posted the third best lap in FP2. was beaten by the Dutchman George Russell And his MercedesBut by all means above Fernando Alonso. At the age of 42, the Spaniard had a big hit with him Aston Martin And it proves that he is still a serious rival for Max Verstappen. No pilot red bull However let the double world champion know that it will definitely not be the same thing during the Grand Prix.

“Our cars last a really long time”