Football – PSG

Luis Enrique – PSG: Mbappé dynasty cracked after OM!

Published on April 1, 2024 at 11:45 pm



Kylian Mbappé was unable to complete his last classic as a PSG player. Luis Enrique replaced him in the 65th minute in a match where Mbappé did not have a shot on goal despite Paris’ win over OM (2-0). Lack of respect for those around him.

Luis Enrique Did it again. As he has repeated since mid-February and from an internal announcement Kylian Mbappé Upon his departure at the end of the season, Coach PSG Next season prepares for life without the top scorer in club history.

Mbappé changed again, “lack of respect” for those around him?

As a result, on Sunday evening at the Orange Velodrome and during the victory PSG cope withOm (2-0), Louis Enrique has gone out Kylian Mbappé 65th minute during the match, as the Spanish coach had already done beforeAS Monaco and opposite Stadium Renais This past week. A strategic choice, with respect to the classic and the last against itOm, which the Mbappé clan does not understand at all. to the point of qualification as “lack of respect” According to team . Especially since spaces were being created in the Marseille block.

