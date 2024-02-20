6 players who want to save Thomas Tuchel’s skin

A logical choice. In March 2023, Bayern Munich decided to recruit Thomas Tuchel. Free-spirited, experienced at the highest level and a great connoisseur of German football, the 50-year-old technician ticked all the boxes to lead Bavarian Formula 1. At least on paper. Thomas Tuchel’s strong and very cash persona is not necessarily unanimous. The same thing about his preferences or his relationships with certain members of his group. Today, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach is paying for his mistakes, no longer having much support in the locker room.

This Tuesday, Build Listed the names of the players who are still behind him. Among them, we find Manuel Neuer. The 37-year-old goalkeeper has not forgotten that Tuchel always defended him when there were discussions about his injury. So he did not let him go in return. Ditto for Rafael Guerrero, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane, TT’s three favourites. Build. Superstars Harry Kane and Eric Dier, who arrived during the winter transfer window, also support the Krumbach native. But not everyone thinks like the players mentioned above.

Antonio Conte wants to join Bayern Munich

Tuchel does not agree

Indeed, some groups of players are anti-Tuchel. Without further ado, we find Thomas Müller. If two men respect each other in public, the attacker is less likely to play than in the past. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, who were part of Julian Nagelsmann’s close guard, did not get along at the TT. They never understood why the club changed coaches. For his part, Tuchel is not a fan of his profile. Build talk about the situation”Explosive“Between them. Two midfielders could leave during the transfer window. But the situation might change if their coach leaves by the end of the season. Same observation for Matthijs de Ligt.

The defender is 4th in the defender hierarchy in Tuchel’s mind, who doesn’t like his style. The message is also very clear as the German coach looks to recruit a central player this summer. His choice goes to Ronald Araujo (Barca). De Ligt is patient, his relationship with his coach is strained. In the Clan of Discontent, Build Mathis also cites the name Tell. After a good start to the season with 5 goals on the clock in late September, the Frenchman saw his playing time dwindle. Disappointment after all the work. But Tell does not give up during training despite his lack of understanding. He is not at the same stage as other players, who no longer support Thomas Tuchel. atmosphere