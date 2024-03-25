Matteo Guendozzi reacts to the arrival of Igor Tudor

In an interview with a newspaper ParisianMattéo Guendouzi, the former OM midfielder now in the colors of Lazio, hit back at the recent departure of his coach, Maurizio Sarri. “Honestly, I was a bit surprised and shocked because he still did a very good job at Lazio. It allowed the team to finish second in the world’s best championship, we reached the round of 16 of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the Italian Cup. We should respect his choice. He chose to withdraw because he felt it would be better for the team..

Relaunched on the successor of the Italian technician – Igor Tudor – the 24-year-old French international, who had already rubbed shoulders with the latter under the Marseille tunic, took the opportunity to give his opinion on the arrival of the Croatian. “He did great things at OM. At the end of the season, it was a bit more difficult for everyone. We didn’t manage to achieve our goal of finishing second. We finished third. He got results in Italy with Verona. The way he sees football and The way he wants us to play, I know he can do damage in Serie A.. Interested party will appreciate…