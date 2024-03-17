Marseille have dominated since Rennes opened the scoring
Yellow card for Green
In a fight with Guella Du, the Moroccan loses his duel and, despondent, confronts Rennais. logical yellow.
It gives nothing
It’s shot down pretty badly by Klaus and Rance gets away easily.
Angle to OM
A chance to reconnect.
Marseille are holding the ball
The opening score did not dampen Marseille’s spirits, quite the contrary. It is OM who looks to dictate the game to try to come back.
Oh Aubameyang’s chance!!
Alerted on the left, the Gabonese return to the axis and strike to the right while finding the near post. Mandanda anticipated and diverted well. OM’s reply was not long in coming!
TERRIER!!!!
The start of the Rance score! All-round from kick-off, it’s aired to Gowrie on the right. The former Lyonnais fixes the Marseille defense and cuts back to the Terriers, who rush into the area. Rennais has time to control and then strike to give his team the advantage. 1-0!
A long shot of Blas!
This is the best chance of the game! Bourrigaud gives Blas a fine touch, a perfect axel, which shoots from over twenty metres. His attempt was a bit crushed, but it was a great move!
Magnificent tribute to Bourregaud from Rennes fans
Rozon Park Kop have just unveiled two beautiful banners which pay tribute to Bourrigaud, who celebrates his 300th match at the club today. “Summer arrives for SRFC’s revival. 300 matches after SRFC’s Baurig legend”.
A real battle in the middle
For now, this is the key to this meeting. It is difficult for both teams to overcome this curtain.
Timid strike from Doué
The shot to the right was crushed too much to surprise Lopez, but it was the first shot on target of the game.
Renai replies
Reigns doesn’t give up and shows himself. Martin Terrier joins his teammates in a small space near the box, but it is safe for the visitors.
OM gets their foot on the ball
The opening swings to the advantage of Marseille, who monopolize the ball for the moment.
Let’s go!
Kick-off is awarded by Marseille.
The challenge? Europe!
Rennes (9th, 36 points) and Marseille (7th, 39) are launched in the race for Europe. In the event of a victory at Rosen Park, Fossins will move up to 6th place and provisionally qualify for the Europa Conference League. Breton will return to OM if they win.
OM lineup, without Leonardo Balerdi
Lopez – Klose, Mbemba, Meite, Merlin – Kondogbia, Gueye, Harit – Sir, Ndiaye, Aubameyang
Leonardo Balerdi is not even on the scoresheet.
A very offensive Rance XI
Mandanda – Dist. Dou, Omri, Vuh, Truffaut – Bourigeud, Santamaria, Blas, Terrier – Kalimuendo, Gauri
Rance without Theat and Le Fee
The defender and midfielder are injured.
Marseille group
Gigot, Murillo, Rongier, Onana and Nadir are still injured.
Hello everyone
Day 26 of Ligue 1 continues this Sunday at Rozon Park with a great showdown between Rennes (8th, 36 points) and Marseille (7th, 39 points). Narrowly qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League despite Jean-Louis Gasset’s first defeat against Villarreal, OM are playing their seventh match in 24 days and could join Lens in the event of success.
For its part, Rennes has been looking for success in the league since February 18 (3-1 against Clermont). Since then, Julian Stephan’s men have had two draws and one defeat. Kick-off at 5:05 pm.