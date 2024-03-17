“The best team didn’t win”, vexed the Monaco coach

Adi Huyter, the Monegasque coach, returned to his team’s draw this Sunday against Lorient (2-2).

“like a nightmare”Monaco coach Adi Hutter recognized after conceding a draw in the principality against Lorient at the last second (2-2), which prevented them from reaching second place in L1. “The best team didn’t win”After the meeting, Adi Hutteran was launched. “I don’t understand why we haven’t won,” he continued. But apart from the last-second goal, we missed five big chances. Mvobo was good. For Lorient, it’s a dream match, for us, a nightmare.”

Hutter recognized “A very big disappointment” Do not go beyond the breast. “It’s the same match as Lorient”who equalized in the last second of the first leg. “We lost 4 points against them. You have to know how to strike at the right time so your opponent doesn’t come back.”, said the technician. It was also necessary to finish the match with eleven players. However, Dennis Zakaria was left out. “His attitude is not professional enough,” remarked Hutter. On the second foul he has no chance to take the ball. This allows them to come back.” His counterpart is Regis Le Bris, for Lorient “Anywhere can take points”. So he appreciated the point “Very important in the race to keep up”.

“After a great start, if we were a bit better we could have scored another goal”He added, before recognizing it “The advantage taken by Monaco was logical” In the second part. But leaving Tiémoué Bakayoko on the lawn, “Pre-Monegasque that includes all the energy”Le Bris, the scorer at the last second, was rewarded. “After the red card (from Zakaria, editor’s note), we felt it was possible,” he said. Brought entrants.” From now on, Lorient will “Resuscitate Before Breast Preparation”.