Bayern Munich have a strong argument to convince Xabi Alonso

unstoppable Xabi Alonso continues to dazzle European football with his Bayer Leverkusen, described by Lothar Matthews as the best team in the world. The Spanish coach continues his incredible adventure with the German club, en route to winning the championship title under the nose of the great Bayern Munich. All this while racking his brain for his personal future. And we understand that the choice will not be easy. The options are known: stay in Leverkusen and play in the Champions League there with the team he built, go to Liverpool, go to Bayern Munich.

After the rest of this announcement

Xabi Alonso has an opportunity that few coaches know about, being the recruitment priority of two major clubs on the European scene. First, his heart fell for Liverpool, where he played for 5 seasons. Because the English club is stable and has a solid workforce. But gradually, some fears arose. What if Jurgen Klopp’s succession is too much to bear? How can you do better than this trainer who is loved by the entire population?

to read

Mercato: Max Eberle takes stock of the hot issues at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich take over Liverpool

While at Bayern Munich, whose interest was initially greeted with scepticism, there is everything to rebuild after the ultimately failed tenures of Nagelsmann and Tuchel. It will certainly be expected with pressure, but will have less difficulty doing better than its predecessor. That has put Bayern back at the top of the 42-year-old Spanish coach’s mind in recent days. According to our information, currently, he is ready to fend off Liverpool’s advances and accept Bayern Munich’s advances.

After the rest of this announcement

Especially since it has certain guarantees on recruitment. This way he can take many of Bayer Leverkusen’s players with him, especially right back Jeremy Frimpong, who poses problems for Bayern Munich. Other elements may follow. Xabi Alonso is yet to make a definitive decision but the Bavarian club are apparently able to tip the scales in his favour…