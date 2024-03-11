Cedric Dumbay, a real disaster!

The defeat conceded by Cedric Dombey against “the rest” is a serious setback for the fighter, despite these shocking conditions. Particularly flawed is its communication…



Cedric Dumb hasn’t lost his sense of humor. Since Thursday and his loss to Baysangour “Baki” Chamsoudinov when the referee stopped it early in the third round following a complaint about a splinter in the leg, the fighter has relayed witticisms or photo montages made by MMA fans. This setback is no less problematic for “The Best”, who suffered a huge defeat.

The match, which was highly anticipated, actually turned into a fiasco and Cedric Dumbay faced a lot of criticism. Especially as a result of his very aggressive communication before the fight. As is his habit, the Douala native never stopped bragging before the fight, assuring anyone who would listen that his opponent had no chance of winning. “It’s water”, He said specifically about “Bucky”.

Cédric Doumbe lost big

So it was without counting on a simple splinter that his opponents enjoyed, so Cedric Dumbay was free to play the self-mockery card. And after declaring before the duel that he would knock out his opponent in the first round, he changed his mind after the drama, insisting that it was in his mind before the fight to compete in all three rounds. And although he tried to blame the referee, he couldn’t hide a certain disappointment with his own performance, with the two fighters locked in the eyes of the judges heading into the third round. .

Cédric Doumbe’s communication strategy has realistically backfired on him and he will no doubt have to review his plans in the coming months. That if his future in the PFL is not called into question, the Frenchman loses his grandeur and will not be able to show the same certainty in his declarations, the latter has clearly turned against him. So he has to keep a low profile and above all, win his next fight.