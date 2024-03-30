During the break, Monaco is on a stroll in Metz

Zapping the national football Laure Bouleau: “I imagine a sequence where Mbappé talks about the Les Bleus match…”

End of a nightmare day for FC Metz for the moment. Seventeenth and in dire need of points to get out of the red zone, the Moselle club welcomes ambitious AS Monaco this Saturday March 30, as part of matchday 27 of Ligue 1. Before kick-off, at least. Because at the Saint-Symphorion Stadium, the game quickly turned into an improvement. After Aleksandre Okidja’s first save against Vanderson (3rd), the Garnet broke after a minute. Following good work on the left side of the area, Alysse Ben Seghir was able to find Takumi Minamino on six meters with a low cross. The Japanese, with his back to goal, spins around before hitting the unfortunate Okidja (4th, 0-1).

Forty for these drags

In the process, Monaco scared itself. But after a bad pass from Ben Segir and a ball recovery, Masin Atta misplayed George Mikoutadze (8th) losing his transmission. Mercilessly, ASM immediately punished the lack of efficiency by doubling down. In the center circle, Magnes Aklioche came to steal the ball from Kevin van den Kerkhof’s feet with his back to the game before running to fix the last defender. Using a call from Wissam Ben Yedder to his right, the young Monegasque center forward eventually finished alone (10th, 0-2). And after the opening score, the locals had a chance to restart the game. But early in the game, the Garnets squandered the opportunity…

Dropping deep behind the opposition defence, Mikoutadze entered into a duel with visiting goalkeeper Radoslav Majecki. But the Georgian international’s right-footed shot was deflected off his feet by the Polish goalkeeper (12th). And, once again, FCM was given immediate approval. On the left, Golovin turned the game around for Vandersen, who, coming into the area, managed to knock the ball into the cage with one touch (16th, 0-3). A chaise for drags for a completely lost space. Evidence of this is Asoro’s very early replacement for Pape Amadou Diallo (24th). In control, Monaco could have increased the score, especially Ben Yedder (34th) or Jacobs (38th), uncertain. For now, ASM are provisionally in second place in Ligue 1, while another spell could prove too long for Metz…

𝗠mi-temps ⏸️ First full period for our Monegasque 👊 0️⃣-3⃣ #FCMASM pic.twitter.com/xtOsp3HeFz — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) March 30, 2024