March 15 promises to be a memorable day for Roblox enthusiasts

Since its arrival in 2006, Roblox, the gaming platform, has attracted the attention of a large audience of gamers worldwide. Every month, many active users find it. The essence of Roblox lies in its diversity: games made by users for users.

It must be clearly said that today, it sits among the giants of online gaming. And this March 15, a major one is on the horizon. Players are eager and excited to know what the platform has in store for them.

Roblox has not released any details about the event!

Recently, gaming platform Roblox announced that it has Exceeded annual revenue expectations. her Quarterly turnover exceeded $1 billion the first time. This March 6, she reveals that an event will be held on March 15, 2024.

However, little information is available about the latter. In the publication, we see only one image that arouses the curiosity of fans. This shows the date and an element that seems very mysterious. Roblox is steadfast in its decision to maintain suspense by not revealing the true nature of what it really is. Although users of the platform are eagerly waiting for this date, it can only represent an introduction to the event.

A possible return of the Egg Hunt event?

Since the post, Roblox players have been coming up with different ideas about this Teaser Among the mysteries, one hypothesis particularly attracts attention: the long-awaited return Egg hunt event. Originally launched in 2008, users should Find and collect hidden eggs In separate Games and environment on the platform. Unfortunately, it was shelved in 2020.

Additionally, with the variety of games offered by Roblox, it is entirely possible that the event will focus on a completely different theme.

