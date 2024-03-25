How fortnite cheat can lead to ENT hack

Many patches used to cheat on the most popular video games have a high probability of being infected with malware.

Notice to Fortnite cheaters: You are opening yourself up to data theft! Bringing together more than 230 million players every month, Fortnite is one of the most popular games, especially among the youth. Very quickly, cybercrime also realized the potential for data manipulation. With very concrete results, such as the hacking of numerous digital workspaces (ENT) in recent days, targeting middle and high school students.

Fake cheat tools are infected with malware

Many malware (malicious software) have been seen in programs presented as cheat tools for Fortnite, but also other very popular games such as Call of Duty. Malwarebytes analyst Chris Boyd noted in 2018 that Fortnite was specifically used to attempt to steal personal data from Internet users.

A cyber security expert reviewed malware that may have been downloaded more than 1,200 times in this way and which promises, for example, fakes such as “wallhacks” (allowing you to see through walls) or “aimbots” (aiming assistance programs). Cheat programs. .

The process is often the same: Fraudsters are redirected to a download page and once the malware is installed, it will start looking for identifiers and passwords in browsing cookies (or even data). Steam) also steals any cryptocurrency present. . Software called “stealers” (“thieves”), which will steal passwords saved in web browsers.

Trap the youth on their land

It is precisely these “stealers” who were referred to in a March 25 press release by the Ministry of National Education. Specifically explaining that this software was probably used to access (as well as to a lesser extent phishing) the digital work space (ENT) of several educational institutions.

On March 22, Baptiste Robert, president of Predict Lab and a cybersecurity specialist, told Tech&Co that “ENT is aimed at a younger audience, which is more likely to be fooled.” He adds that these hacks are often similar, for example using Discord servers or YouTube videos to lure youngsters.

“Hackers encourage high school students to download games and videos through links that actually hide malicious programs that collect victims’ personal identifiers.”

So some advice to players looking for cheats: don’t fall for messages promising you “free v-bucks” (virtual currency to spend on Fortnite) or cheat tools. And the best way to avoid being a victim of a cyber attack is to play Fortnite the right way.