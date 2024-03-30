Our Last Series: Caitlin Dever to Play Abby in Season 2 – News

Everyone was waiting to find out who could play Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in the role of Abby, the third main character of the franchise, who had a certain talent to attract the absolute hatred of a large audience. players. A strong, muscular, determined and vengeful woman, with a complicated background, is at the center of discussion on the second episode’s narrative. Actress Caitlin Dever accepted the challenge. Invention in the Neo-Western reasonable In the early 2010s, Dever also distinguished herself in comedy Booksmart in 2019 and in the short series Dopeseek in 2021, where her performance was noted by critics. Most recently, she starred in a near silent horror film Someone will save youWhere his expression and voice Acting The body praised him more. Finally, she has ventured into the Naughty Dog realm playing the role of little Casey Drake in the epilogue of Uncharted 4. All that’s left is going to the gym to get ab size.

On the left, the game, on the right, the actress. Perfect casting.

Due to a strike in the sector, the 2023 edition of the Emmys has fallen behind schedule and has been postponed until this beautiful month of January. The first season of the Creative Arts pre-ceremony, which focuses on technical aspects, was crowned The Last of Us Eight awards including Best Editing, Best Audio Mixing and Best Special Effects. Nick Offerman walked away with the trophy for best the guest Best dubbed Storm Reid when the male for her heartwarming interpretation of Bill in episode 3 (the famous heartwarming romance) the guest Feminine for playing Riley, Ellie’s childhood friend. Next Saturday’s main event remains to be seen: The Last of Us Can still be crowned the best drama of the year.

Season 2 of The Last of Us will enter production on February 12, according to Variety. It is planned for 2025. This showrunner Craig Mazin has already clarified that the upcoming season will not cover the entirety of The Last of Us Part II. For that, folks, there’s a PS5 remaster in ten days.